CDD Deputy Commissioner Appointed

Governor Phil Scott announced the appointment of Miranda Gray, to be the next Deputy Commissioner of the Child Development Division (CDD) of the Department for Children and Families (DCF) within the Agency of Human Services. Ms. Gray will lead the Department’s child care and early learning work.

“For over a decade, Miranda has served Vermont’s children and families with compassion and care at DCF in several roles,” said Governor Scott. “Recently, she has played an integral role in the Department, overseeing the distribution of unprecedented federal funds, managing the “Test for Tots” rollout, and more. I’m confident she’ll continue to excel in this new role.”

Ms. Gray has a long history working within DCF. She spent 15 years working in various roles within our Economic Services Division before coming to CDD as Interim Deputy Commissioner. She carries a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Saint Michael’s College.

“Miranda has done a remarkable job in her various roles at DCF, including most recently serving as the Interim Deputy Commissioner,” said Jenney Samuelson, the interim Secretary of the Agency of Human Services. “We couldn’t have a better person to be appointed as our Deputy Commissioner of the Child Development Division.”

"Miranda stepped into the role of Interim Deputy Commissioner during the middle of the COVID pandemic. Her expertise prioritizes on the future of our youngest Vermonters and goals of their families,” said DCF Commissioner Sean Brown. “Child care and child development are often the center of conversations with families, employers, and economic development, especially as we emerge from the pandemic. Miranda has the experience to address the challenges faced by families and communities to move forward the work of CDD."

Miranda Gray began her role as the Deputy Commissioner of the Child Development Division on January 14, 2022.