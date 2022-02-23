Contextual Advertising Expert Seedtag Opens Dubai Office
Seedtag opens its tenth office and makes its first entry into the Middle East market.DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seedtag, the leader in contextual advertising in EMEA and LATAM, has today announced the opening of its new office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. By opening its first office in the Middle East and its tenth office worldwide, Seedtag continues moving forward in its mission to become the global contextual advertising partner for brands and agencies.
Seedtag’s full-stack contextual advertising suite matches appropriate advertising content with relevant websites, providing brands with effective targeting of consumers without disrespecting their privacy. By leveraging Seedtag’s Contextual AI, LIZ©, brands can build valuable trust with their audiences, delivering relevant ads without needing their personal information, creating the most effective advertising for a better internet. Seedtag currently has offices in Spain, France, Italy, Germany, the UK, Benelux, Mexico, Brazil and Colombia. The Dubai office marks its entry into the Middle East market.
Seedtag’s Dubai office will be the base for the brand new team which consists of Sherry Mansour and Johnny Shami. Sherry brings over 10 years of media experience, combining sales, business development, events and marketing expertise to drive profitable sales growth and align with overall business strategies. Prior to joining Seedtag, Sherry led the commercial team at MMP Worldwide, where she used her sharp business acumen and meticulous planning skills to exploit new opportunities, drive growth and implement brand awareness and performance campaigns. She joins Seedtag as its sales director for the MENA region, responsible for exploiting opportunities for growth in Seedtag’s newest market.
With over three years of digital advertising experience, Johnny brings valuable experience of publisher relations as well as important knowledge of the MENA region. Prior to joining Seedtag he served as publisher relationship manager at AdZouk, the first Google Certified Publishing Partner in the MENA region. Johnny joins Seedtag as its publisher manager for the MENA region.
Sherry Mansour, MENA Sales Director at Seedtag, said: “I'm excited to be joining Seedtag and helping to scale the business in the MENA region. With our leading contextual solutions that have supported brands globally, I’m looking forward to offering our clients and agencies in MENA our highly engaging solutions served in contextually relevant and brand safe environments.”
Johnny Shami, MENA Publisher Development Manager at Seedtag, said: “Joining the Seedtag family is one of the most interesting moves I have made in my life. I am excited by the amazing spirit throughout the whole company, as well as the ambition shown by everyone, which I am sure will lead to even greater success for Seedtag. Being part of the launch of Seedtag’s new office in Dubai is a great challenge and an incredible opportunity for growth, both personally and for the company.”
Dal Gill, VP of Global Partnerships at Seedtag who has been leading the efforts across the MENA region, said: “Over the last few years the MENA digital advertising industry has been innovating and growing at a substantial rate and It's an exciting time to be working in the region. We couldn’t have picked a better team to launch in the market and we have already seen a lot of success in the region with both global and local brands. While there are many different options for brands in the advertising space, very few rival the sweet spot that Seedtag achieves with the three pillars of contextual AI, Contextual creative and dynamic placement optimisation (DPO). We believe we bring in a strong advertising solution in the market with unrivalled service and insights.”
About Seedtag
Seedtag is the leading Contextual Advertising Company that creates highly impactful and engaging solutions for relevant premium visual content, powering targeting and returns for top publishers and the finest brands. The company’s contextual A.I. allows brands to engage with consumers within their universe of interest on a cookie-free basis.
Seedtag was founded in Madrid in 2014 by two ex-Googlers who wanted to get the most out of editorial images and to this day it is a global company that more than 250 employees and an important international presence with offices in Spain, France, Italy, UK, Benelux, Germany, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia and United Arab Emirates.
