ARC Advisory Group Debuts Digital Transformation Top 25

ARC's Industrial Digital Transformation Top 25 report highlights leading companies that excel at integrating digital technology into all areas of their business

DEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ARC Advisory Group is proud to announce the first edition of our Digital Transformation Top 25 special report. The ARC Industrial Digital Transformation Top 25 report highlights the leading companies that excel at integrating digital technology into all areas of their business, fundamentally changing the way they operate and deliver value to customers.

Digital transformation leaders across many different industries share common traits and visions, helping them overcome complex challenges to innovate and stay agile. Industrial innovation continues to accelerate, and leading companies have their transformation initiatives well underway. For those who succeed, the result is a competitive advantage, even during the most difficult economic times.

To create the Digital Transformation Top 25, ARC developed a rigorous process based on financial performance, a community intelligence-based ranking system, and software and sustainability data. Publicly available financial information, ARC primary and secondary research, data from ARC’s market database, and the opinions of members of ARC’s community of end-users were also factored into the rankings. The resulting analysis and listing of the Top 25 companies includes their scores in various categories, profiles of each of the leading companies, details about the research methodology, and more.

For this research, digital transformation is defined as the integration of digital technology into all areas of business, fundamentally changing the way companies operate and deliver value to customers. For more information and to download the final report, please go to: https://www.arcweb.com/arc-industrial-digital-transformation-top-25-report.

Founded in 1986, ARC Advisory Group is the leading technology research and advisory firm for industry and infrastructure. In this challenging time of digital transformation and technology convergence, ARC stands apart due to our in-depth coverage of information technologies (IT), operational technologies (OT), engineering technologies (ET), industrial cybersecurity, and associated business trends. Our analysts and consultants based in the US and around the world have the industry knowledge and first-hand experience needed to help our clients find the best answers to the complex business issues facing organizations today. We provide technology supplier clients with strategic market research and help end user clients develop appropriate adoption strategies and evaluate and select the best technology solutions for their needs.

