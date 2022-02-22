Latest Insights into Leaders of U.S. Wound and Tissue Market for 2022

The overall wound and tissue market has been both fueled and limited by minimally-invasive procedures, so the market will face a varying assessment coming into 2023 and onwards.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research (“iData”), a global consulting and market research firm, has released exclusive research on the U.S. Wound and Tissue Management Market. Overall, the U.S. wound and tissue market, in spite of COVID-19, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% to reach up to $15 billion by 2025. With a brand new U.S. wound and tissue management market report being published in Q1 of 2022, iData assesses previous projections and trends in preparation for new data to be made publicly available.

According to iData's U.S. Market Report for Wound and Tissue Management, with increased product innovation throughout the wound and tissue management market, competing companies are attempting to create products that are easier for physicians to use, fight infection, and take less time for wound closure. Although these products can be more expensive, the market is projected to grow significantly and innovation overall will drive the wound and tissue management market in the years to come. This report includes procedural volume, unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers and limiters, competitive market share analysis, and more.

iData's analysis on the U.S. Wound and Tissue Management market includes segmentation on the following: wound closure, traditional wound dressings, advanced dressings, moist dressings, antimicrobial dressings, interactive dressings, interactive dressings, non-adherent contact layers, surgical hemostats, tissue sealants, anti-adhesions, negative pressure wound therapy, static compression therapy, and dynamic compression therapy.

Exclusive new insights from the upcoming 2022 wound and tissue management market report examines that among the many competitors within these markets, Organogenesis is the standout leader of this market followed by Smith & Nephew, MiMedx, and Integra, of which all three hold similar market share.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

Follow the links below to download a Free Research Summary of the U.S. Wound and Tissue Management Market. Contact iData for further details on the pre-publication of our 2022 U.S. Wound and Tissue Management Market.

https://idataresearch.com/product-category/wound-tissue-care/advanced-dressings/skin-substitutes/

For Further Information

More insights like this can be found in the latest reports by iData. Please email us at info@idataresearch.net or register online for a brochure and synopsis.

About iData

iData Research is an international consulting and market research firm dedicated to empowering confident strategic decisions within the medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical industries.

www.idataresearch.com