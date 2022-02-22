# of School Visits conducted – 0 # of OUI Alcohol Arrests – 0 # of OUI Drug Arrests – 0 # of DV Arrests – 0 02-14-22 Trooper Travis Chapman and Sergeant Gavin Endre responded Sullivan where a family fight was reported. After an investigation it was determined that no crimes had occurred, and the parties were separated for the night. Trooper Travis Chapman attempted to stop a vehicle on the Washington Junction Road in Hancock for several violations. The vehicle did not immediately stop, and the vehicle continued for over two and a half miles before coming to a stop in Ellsworth. Trooper Chapman arrested the operator, Jacob Britton (21) of Hancock for warrants, driving with a revoked habitual offender license, and violating conditions of release. More charges are expected. Sergeant Gavin Endre and Ellsworth Police Department assisted. 02-17-22 Trooper Jarid Leonard investigated a motor vehicle crash in Hancock. Gilbert Ogden (40) of Hancock, lost control of his vehicle, slid off the roadway, and struck a telephone pole. No injuries were reported. 02-19-22 Trooper Jarid Leonard conducted a motor vehicle stop in Calais on Michael Schultz (34) of Calais. An investigation uncovered the fact that his vehicle held a suspended registration. He was summonsed for Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended Registration. Trooper Travis Chapman and Trooper Jarid Leonard conducted a traffic detail in Calais. Several warning and summonses were issued for various traffic violations. Sergeant Gavin Endre and Trooper Miles Carpenter responded to Flanders Pond for a report of a disorderly incident. 02-20-22 Trooper Keith York responded to a crash in Kossuth. As a result of the investigation the operator, Jeffrey Sproul (59) of Lee, was summonsed for Operating After Suspension.