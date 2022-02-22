Michelman Invests in Circular Economy Market Expertise

Ms. Lori Gobris

I am excited to collaborate with an incredible team of experts to identify new opportunities to create a more Circular Economy” — Lori Gobris

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ms. Lori Gobris has joined Michelman as Global Marketing Manager for Circular Economy.

Gobris will be responsible for Michelman's global market strategy and programs that enable sustainable packaging solutions for the Circular Economy within its Printing & Packaging business segment. She will lead Michelman’s efforts to continue to expand and broaden solutions in the sustainable packaging market space in both fiber based and film-based solutions. Ms. Gobris brings with her nearly 30 years of paper and flexible packaging experience, most recently as a Senior Marketing Manager at Amcor, leading segments across multiple flexible packaging market applications. Before that, she held various technical and marketing roles at Coating Excellence and International Paper.

The company has been opening new markets for paper & film packaging since creating its first repulpable water-based coating over 50 years ago. Its current barrier & functional coatings for paper and film make it possible to develop recyclable, repulpable, and industrially compostable packaging.

Explains Rick Michelman, the company's President & CEO, "We design solutions with the Circular Economy in mind and look forward to Lori using her market expertise and industry knowledge to collaborate with our Michelman team to commercialize innovative solutions to create planet positive packaging end-of-life."

Adds Gobris, "Sustainability is a passion of mine, and two of the reasons I chose Michelman is its purpose of Innovating a Sustainable Future and its long history of developing solutions for sustainable packaging. I am excited to collaborate with an incredible team of experts to identify new opportunities to create a more Circular Economy."

About Michelman

Michelman is a global developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, offering solutions for the coatings, printing & packaging, and fibers & composites markets. Leading manufacturers worldwide use the company’s surface additives and polymeric binders to enhance performance attributes and add value in applications including wood and floor care products, metal and industrial coatings, paints, varnishes, inks, fibers, and composites. Michelman is an innovator in developing barrier and functional coatings and digital printing press primers used to produce consumer and industrial packaging and paper products, labels, and commercially printed materials. Michelman serves its customers with production facilities in North America, Europe, & Asia, product development and technical service centers in several major global markets, and a worldwide team of highly trained business development personnel.

