Measured Insurance Welcomes Operations Executive to the Leadership Team

Continually scaling up their cyber insurance capabilities with the addition of Senior Vice President of Operation, Sarah Knights.SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Measured Analytics and Insurance, the data and analytics-driven cyber insurance company, today announced Sarah Knights joined the company as Senior Vice President of Operations. Following a monumental 2021, during which the company closed a round of funding, and launched a new partnership ecosystem with companies like ActZero, Integris, Ostra Security, and many more. Knights will help the company scale its operations to maintain its upward trajectory.
Upon joining Measured, Knights will be in charge of the strategic deployment of insurance operations and underwriting resources to maximize scalable growth for the company. In this role, Sarah will combine her extensive expertise in process optimization, business development, industry experience, and passion for talent management. Over the course of her career, Sarah has held a variety of leadership positions in both public and non-profit institutions, predominantly in the operations and human resources departments. Sarah brings a strong ability to connect and operationalize people, products, and processes.
“In my line of work, I have always gravitated towards information. I am fascinated with data-driven storytelling and its potential to have a profound effect on existing processes, individual careers, and future innovations," said Knights. “A major advancement over traditional insurance is Measured's ability to actively monitor the cyber risk and vulnerabilities of their insureds. Measured Insurance is bridging the gap between technology and the insurance sector by using artificial intelligence-powered analytics to provide smarter insurance products that track an individual's exposure in real-time. “
About Measured Insurance
Measured Insurance offers an analytics-based approach to cyber insurance, specifically quantifying specific exposure to ransomware attacks. Measured Insurance is bridging the gap between technology and insurance by using AI-powered analytics that tracks individual exposure in real-time to create smarter insurance products. Every policy is tailored to fit the individual client–clearly identifying pre-event exposure in seven fundamental areas and customizing post-event loss mitigation services with real experts, real people, and real help if ever needed. For more information, visit: https://measuredinsurance.com/
