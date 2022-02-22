Alton Kizziah joins MGT as Executive Vice President & General Manager of its Technology Solutions Group

MGT welcomes Alton Kizziah as GM for MGT Technology

MGT Technology's new General Manager, Alton Kizziah, brings more than 20 years of experience leading growth for technology and information security companies.

Alton’s experience as a strategic growth leader, his expert knowledge in the security sector, and his commitment to social impact make him the ideal candidate to lead our Technology Solutions team.” — Trey Traviesa, MGT Chairman and CEO

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MGT, a leading provider of mission-critical services to state and local government, announced today that Alton Kizziah has joined the company as Executive Vice President & General Manager of the MGT Technology Solutions Group. Kizziah has more than 20 years of experience leading growth in technology and information security, including specific expertise in Managed Security Services and Managed Detection and Response. In previous roles, he has led corporate strategy; revenue expansion initiatives; and innovative, global, and large-scale Security Operations Center deployments for several world-renowned security companies like Kudelski Security, Forsythe Technology, FishNet Security, Trustwave, IBM, and Internet Security Systems.

Throughout his distinguished career, Kizziah has focused on client outcomes first while he delivered company growth strategies, provided thought leadership, and oversaw business expansion initiatives. He has built, from the ground up, multiple cyber fusion centers and security operation centers with locations worldwide – with hundreds of staff responsible for thousands of global customers analyzing billions of security events per day. These security operation centers have since received recognition from industry analysts like Gartner, Forrester, and others.

“I am excited to serve alongside the special people of MGT, continuing its mission to impact communities for good. Our technology and cyber security team will continue to provide solutions that power the transformational changes our clients need,” says Kizziah. “We will focus on the client first to deliver the most impactful outcomes in a unique and innovative way.”

Kizziah attended Kennesaw State University where he studied Information Security and Assurance. He also studied Biology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He holds numerous professional certifications including Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), Security+ Certified Professional, and Microsoft Certified Professional (MCP).

MGT Chairman and CEO, Trey Traviesa, says, “Alton’s experience as a strategic growth leader, his expert knowledge in the security sector and his commitment to social impact, make him the ideal candidate to lead our exceptional technology solutions team, as they partner with state and local government agencies across the country to provide world class technology performance and security.” MGT is proud to welcome Alton Kizziah as the new Executive Vice President & General Manager for the Technology Solutions Group.

About MGT

MGT is committed to being the social impact and performance leader in State and Local Education by delivering diverse services to a wide range of clients across the U.S. and abroad. Leveraging a 48-year track record and reputation, our industry subject matter expertise allows us to function as trusted partners with thousands of public agencies to provide solutions that improve government performance and help communities thrive. Visit us at www.mgtconsulting.com or find us on social media.