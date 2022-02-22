Councilmember Tom Hucker to be joined by SMOB Hana O’Looney for Virtual Youth Listening Session on Mental Health and Wellness on Feb. 23 at 5:30 p.m.

MARYLAND, February 22 - For Immediate Release: Friday, February 18, 2022

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 18, 2022—Montgomery County Councilmember Tom Hucker invites Montgomery County students to participate in a virtual Youth Listening Session on Mental Health and Wellness on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 5:30 p.m. to share students’ vision of what Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) and the County can do to prioritize mental health and well-being in schools. The virtual Youth Listening Session, co-hosted by Councilmember Hucker and Student Member of the Board of Education Hana O’Looney, will include students’ perspectives, questions and ideas, and mental health resources.

“I’m thrilled to host this listening session to hear directly from students about what we can do together to better meet their mental health and wellness needs,” said Councilmember Hucker. “Our young people have been calling for more mental health staffing, resources and support in schools well before the pandemic, and the pandemic only exacerbated this need. We must listen to student voices and concerns and respond accordingly.”

"This listening session is an incredibly important opportunity to center youth voices and focus on the youth experience in Montgomery County," O’Looney said. "I encourage students to show up and share their perspectives on how our school system can better support mental health needs."

Representatives from EveryMind, MCPS, Montgomery County Council of PTAs and other health officials will join the meeting to answer questions and share information about resources for young people across the community. Members of the Montgomery County Board of Education, County Council and County leaders will be in attendance.

The virtual Youth Listening Session will be conducted through a Zoom webinar and can be watched live on Councilmember Hucker’s Facebook (@CMHucker) and the Montgomery County Council Facebook (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil).

