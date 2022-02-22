TerraTherm Announces Promotions of Steffen Griepke and Devon Phelan to Vice Presidents

Steffen Griepke, Vice President of Technology and Devon Phelan, Vice President of Projects

New roles for thermal industry experts to drive improved internal processes and optimized project outcomes for clients.

GARDNER, MA, USA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TerraTherm, Inc. (“TerraTherm”), a Cascade Company, a leading thermal remediation company in the U.S., is pleased to announce the promotion of Steffen Griepke to Vice President of Technology and Devon Phelan to Vice President of Projects.

“Steffen and Devon are recognized experts in the thermal remediation space, and their promotions will strengthen TerraTherm’s ability to serve our clients,” explained John LaChance, Vice President of Development. “The technical knowledge they bring to our leadership team will allow us to better integrate insight from the field into corporate decision making and deliver an even higher level of optimized project outcomes in the most regulatory compliant and streamlined fashion possible. I’m excited to see the evolution their senior level involvement will spur.”

Griepke has worked with thermal technologies for more than 20 years and has been involved with 75+ successful thermal remediation projects. He is an internationally-recognized in situ thermal remediation (ISTR) expert and speaker, who will be presenting at Battelle’s International Conference on Remediation of Chlorinated and Recalcitrant Compounds in May 2022.

Phelan has managed thermal remediation projects for 20 years. She has worked on projects across the U.S. and internationally, involving active and inactive Department of Defense facilities, Superfund and Resource Conservation and Recovery Act sites, and at operational and decommissioned private facilities.

“Steffen and Devon are key contributors and leaders in our organization, and I am confident they will excel in the new roles they are taking on,” Senior Vice President Jim Galligan said. “I look forward to the impact they will make on our internal processes and in the achievement of our clients’ project goals.”

About TerraTherm

TerraTherm is a worldwide leader in the development and implementation of thermal remediation of organic contaminants in subsurface soil and groundwater source zones and aboveground piles. We advise on, design, build, and operate thermal remediation projects from concept to closure. For more information about TerraTherm, please visit www.terratherm.com.

About Cascade

Cascade is a field services contractor that partners with our clients to provide seamless environmental and geotechnical solutions from concept to completion. Our vision is to integrate technology, safety, sustainability, and human potential to tackle the challenging environmental and geotechnical issues facing our clients. For more information on Cascade, please visit www.cascade-env.com.