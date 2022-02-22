Mental Health Software Market to Witness Impressive Growth USD 5.5 billion by 2030| CAGR of 12.03% | Fatpos Global

Global Mental Health Software to surpass USD 5.5 billion by 2030 from USD 2.01 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 12.03% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Mental Health Software Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 12.03% between 2020 and 2030. According to the report, factors such as the surge in adoption of mental health software, increasing government funding and initiatives to promote EHR adoption in behavioral health organizations, favorable behavioral health reforms in the US, and high demand for mental health services amidst provider scarcity are driving the growth of global market.

“Growing prevalence of mental disorders as a result of changing lifestyles and rising stress levels is projected to boost the Global Mental Health Software market. The number of people suffering from mental stress, anxiety disorders, and depression has risen dramatically as a result of shifting population lifestyles thus propelling the demand for mental health software in the coming years”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Get Sample Copy of this Report with Graphs and Charts at: https://www.fatposglobal.com/sample-request-725

Note- This report sample includes

• Brief Introduction to the research report.

• Table of Contents (Scope covered as a part of the study)

• Research methodology

• Key Player mentioned in the report

• Data presentation

• Market Taxonomy

• Size & Share Analysis

• Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis

(Get fastest 12 Hours free sample report delivery from Fatpos Global. The final sample report covers COVID-19 Analysis.)

Global Mental Health Software Market: Key Players

• Advanced-Data Systems

• AdvancedMD

• Cerner

• Compulink

• Core Solutions

• Credible Behavioral Health

• Welligent

• Valent

• The Echo Group

• Kareo

• Meditab Software

• Qualifacts

Mental health software is designed to help in managing mental health, behavioral health, or addiction treatment practice more efficiently. This software is commonly used to assist in the management and maintenance of electronic or digital records, cases and treatments, general practice, medication, and patient administration. Billing, appointments, and bed management are all handled by the software, which makes the business run smoothly. Additionally, it can be used for case management and outcome management. The availability of different forms of behavioral health applications in the market that assists clinics in their operations is encouraging users to use it.

Up to 25% Discount, Inquiry Now: https://www.fatposglobal.com/custom-request-725

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Mental Health Software market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2030. The study includes compelling insights into the growth that is witnessed in the market. The market is segmented by Component into Support Services and Software. By Delivery Model market is divided into Subscription Models and Ownership Models. By Functionality, the market is bifurcated into Subscription Models and Ownership Models. By End, User market is segmented into Providers, Patients, Community Clinics, Private Practices, Hospitals, and Payers. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Download PDF Boucher: https://www.fatposglobal.com/free-broucher-725

Mental Health Software Market Segments:

By Component

• Support Services

• Software

By Delivery Model

• Subscription Models

• Ownership Models

By Functionality

• Clinical Functionality

• Administrative Functionality

• Financial Functionality

By End-User

• Providers

• Community Clinics

• Hospitals

• Private Practices

• Payers

• Patients

Related Reports

• Sleep Disorder Market

• Animal Vaccines Market

About US

Fatpos Global is a consulting and research firm focused on market research, business services, and sourcing. We have trusted advisors to senior executives of leading enterprises, providers, and investors. Our firm helps clients improve operational and financial performance through a hands-on process that supports them in making well-informed decisions that deliver high-impact results and achieve sustained value. Our insight and guidance empower clients to improve organizational efficiency, effectiveness, agility, and responsiveness.