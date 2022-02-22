Prepared Meals Market to Reach USD 376.85 million by 2030; with 6.9% CAGR

Global Prepared Meals Market to surpass USD 376.85 million by 2030 from USD 170.56 million in 2020 at a CAGR of 6.9 % in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Prepared Meals Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 376.85 million by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 6.9% between 2020 and 2030. According to the report, shifting consumers’ preferences towards ready-to-eat food products due to the busy lifestyle of working individuals as well as hectic work schedules of college grads and students is projected to be a key factor for the market growth in the coming years. Besides, the rising demand for minimally processed and additive-free food products with an extended shelf life is expected to fuel market growth.

“Surging demand of Prepared Meals from numerous end-user industries is the key factor contributing in the market growth. The market's rapid growth can be attributed to the continuing convenience food trend and rising consumer disposable income per capita. Another factor driving up global retail sales of ready-to-eat meals is the rising working population. People's changing lifestyles and the growing presence of western culture in developing countries are catalyzing the growth of the ready-to-eat meals industry in those countries. Due to an increase in the number of organic Prepared Meals launches, technological advances, and the development of a strong distribution network in both developing and developed countries, vendors in the global market are expected to see lucrative growth opportunities in the coming years”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Get Sample Copy of this Report with Graphs and Charts at: https://www.fatposglobal.com/sample-request-738

Note- This report sample includes

• Brief Introduction to the research report.

• Table of Contents (Scope covered as a part of the study)

• Research methodology

• Key Player mentioned in the report

• Data presentation

• Market Taxonomy

• Size & Share Analysis

• Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis

(Get fastest 12 Hours free sample report delivery from Fatpos Global. The final sample report covers COVID-19 Analysis.)

Global Prepared Meals Market: Key Players

• Nestlé S.A.

• ConAgra Brands Inc.

• Kraft Heinz Company

• Chao Xiang Yuan Food Co. Ltd.

• Dr. Oetker

• BRF S.A.

• Berkshire

• Green Mill Foods

• General Mills

Prepared Meals are a cost-effective substitute meal that takes less time to prepare because they are precooked. These meals are available all year and are completely healthy to eat. While packaged foods deplete nutrients, the various methods used to prepare Prepared Meals ensure that nutrients are lost to a minimum in most cases. Precooked or ready-to-eat meals are very convenient since they save time and effort in the kitchen. This has resulted in a rise in the demand for ready-to-eat meals, especially among the working population and students around the world. Since they are pre-cooked, Prepared Meals are a cost-effective option. Furthermore, the year-round supply of Prepared Meals would have a positive effect on demand. Furthermore, print and radio advertisements have played an important role in raising consciousness about Prepared Meals, resulting in increased consumer growth.

Up to 25% Discount, Inquiry Now: https://www.fatposglobal.com/custom-request-738

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Prepared Meals Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2030. The study includes compelling insights into the growth that is witnessed in the market. Global Prepared Meals is segmented by product type into Frozen & Chilled, Canned, and Dried. Global Prepared Meals is segmented by distribution channels into online and offline. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Download PDF Boucher: https://www.fatposglobal.com/free-broucher-738

Prepared Meals Segments:

By Product Type

• Frozen & Chilled

• Canned

• Dried

By Distribution Channel

• Supermarket & Hypermarket

• Convenience Stores

• Online

Related Reports

• Food Enzymes Market

• Animal and Pet Nutrition Ingredients Market

About US

Fatpos Global is a consulting and research firm focused on market research, business services, and sourcing. We have trusted advisors to senior executives of leading enterprises, providers, and investors. Our firm helps clients improve operational and financial performance through a hands-on process that supports them in making well-informed decisions that deliver high-impact results and achieve sustained value. Our insight and guidance empower clients to improve organizational efficiency, effectiveness, agility, and responsiveness.