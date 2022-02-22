DSEDJ and SSM explain to schools and ask them to promote students to get vaccination

MACAU, February 22 - In order to protect the health of children and adolescents, it is urgent to promote students of non-tertiary education to get vaccination against novel coronavirus pneumonia. The Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ), together with the Health Bureau (SSM), held an "Explanatory Session on Promoting Students to Get Vaccination against COVID-19" at the auditorium of Kao Yip Middle School this afternoon (21st February). The director of DSEDJ Mr. Kong Chi Meng, the director of SSM Mr. Lo Iek Long, as well as school principals and representatives from 77 non-tertiary education schools attended the session.

Director Kong Chi Meng emphasised that schools are places of high density and mobility, and the health risks of students and staff cannot be ignored. However, the current vaccination rate of people aged 3 to 11 is only 8.5%, which is not an ideal vaccination coverage rate. Macao schools can organise "Vaccination Day" at their schools by holding health education and publicity lectures for parents; schools are encouraged to allow teachers and staff to take reasonable absence on the day or the next day which they accompany their minor children to get vaccination; schools should also keep collecting the list of vaccinated students each week by using the system, and keep track of parents' willingness to vaccinate their children, etc.; further encourage and facilitate students to get vaccination; improve the overall vaccination coverage rate of students aged 3 or above.

At the explanatory session, Director Lo Iek Long introduced the vaccination situation in Macao to school principals and representatives, citing scientific data and research results, showing that the novel coronavirus vaccines can effectively reduce severe illnesses and mortality rate, and raised awareness to the risk of Omicron variants to our society. In view of the serious consequences of minors' infection of the viruses, he called on schools and parents to work together to protect the health of students and children and take them to get vaccination as soon as possible. Mr. Luís Gomes, the acting director of the Department of Non-tertiary Education of DSEDJ, and Ms. Lou Ou Lei, a senior technician of the Communicable Disease Prevention and Disease Surveillance Unit under the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, respectively introduced some practical school operation to promote students to get vaccination, the benefits and misunderstandings of getting vaccination, and the effectiveness and safety of various novel coronavirus vaccines, etc.

DSEDJ and SSM will continue to work together with schools to shoulder the responsibility of ensuring students aged 3 and above to complete the vaccination, and establish a herd immunity barrier in school campuses as soon as possible.