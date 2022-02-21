Personnel appointments

TAJIKISTAN, February 21 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, held a meeting with personnel appointed to senior positions in a number of state bodies and law enforcement agencies.

By decrees of the President of the country and resolutions of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Minister of Education and Science, the First Deputy and Deputy Ministers of Education and Science of the Republic of Tajikistan were relieved of their positions due to the transfer to another job. Saidzoda Rahim Hamro was appointed Minister of Education and Science, Jurazoda Jamshed - First Deputy Minister, Khairzoda Shukrullo and Abdukholikzoda Lutfiya - Deputy Ministers of Education and Science.

Also, Ikromi Khurshed was dismissed from the post of Director of the State Institution "National Testing Center under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan", and Jafarzoda Sabzali was appointed Director of the State Institution "National Testing Center".

The Deputy Director and heads of a number of departments of the Drug Control Agency under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan were appointed from among experienced and professional specialists.

By decrees of the Government of the Republic, Rahimzoda Shabnam was appointed First Deputy, Chorshanbezoda Suraj and Sobirzoda Parviz - deputy chairmen of the Committee for Youth and Sports.

In accordance with Article 13 of the Law of the Republic of Tajikistan “On the Accounts Chamber of the Republic of Tajikistan”, proposals of the President of the country on the appointment of Mirzozod Abdukakhkhor and Mahmadalizod Makhmurod to the positions of chief auditors of the Accounts Chamber were submitted to the Majlisi namoyandagon Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan.

In agreement with the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, the heads of a number of departments of the Customs Service at border checkpoints, as well as the departments of education and health care of the Khatlon region, were replaced.

During the meeting, the Head of State focused on reform in the field of education, improving the quality of education and upbringing, the correct selection and placement of personnel in the field of science and education, educating the younger generation in the spirit of love for science and instilling interest among students of various levels in a thorough study of modern sciences, including natural sciences, exact sciences, language learning, stimulating young teachers and providing favorable conditions for further activities of specialists in the pedagogical field in institutions of general and secondary specialized education.