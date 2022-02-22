Global Switching Equipment Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Switching Equipment Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Switching Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the switching equipment market size is expected to grow from $38.58 billion in 2021 to $42.37 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The switching equipment market is expected to reach $59.50 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.9%. The increase in the popularity of IoT devices among the populace will led to a rise in the switching equipment market growth.

The switching equipment market consists of sales of switching equipment and related services. Switching equipment refers to a device that opens and closes electric circuits in general. These are used to build connections between nodes within a network. Information is shared on establishing of a connection between nodes. The switching equipment industry includes establishments that manufacture switching equipment including circuit breakers, contactors, switch disconnectors and disconnectors.

Global Switching Equipment Market Trends

Power over Ethernet (PoE) technology is gaining importance in switching equipment market, as one of the global switching equipment market trends for network switches. PoE switches are becoming common because they reduce clutter and can be added to both smart and managed switches. PoE technology also has the ability to combine the networking and electrical power into one cable and provide data connection and electrical power to the powered devices. PoE installation can provide many benefits such as flexibility, reliability, and cost-efficient. For instance, there is no need for the users to purchase and install additional electrical wires and outlets for PoE network switches and this saves installation and maintenance costs.

Global Switching Equipment Market Segments

The global switching equipment market is segmented:

By End-User: Small Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

By End-Use Industry: Automotive, Healthcare, Telecommunications

By Application: Enterprise and Industrial Usage, Telecommunication Providers, Servers and Storage Providers

By Geography: The global switching equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s Switching Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: ADVA, Ciena Corporation, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies, Alcatel-Lucent, ZTE, Infinera Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, ECI Telecom Ltd, Cisco Systems, Inc, Tellabs, Inc, ADTRAN Inc, Aliathon Technology Ltd., NEC Corporation, Huawei Technologies, Nokia Siemens, Cyan, Ekinops, JDS Uniphase Corporation, BTI

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

