AACUC Announces African American Credit Union Hall of Fame Honorees

To recognize these deserving and superior leaders is an honor and our duty” — Chairman, Larry D. Sewell

SNELLVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The African-American Credit Union Coalition (AACUC), will be inducting six credit union leaders into its African American Credit Union Hall of Fame during the AACUC’s Annual Conference that will be held in St. Petersburg, Florida August 23 – 26, 2022, at the Hall of Fame Induction ceremony. The 2022 honorees are:

• Andre Lucas, Director of Compliance, MDDC CU Association

• Cathie Mahon, President/CEO, Inclusiv

• Gloria Bowden (posthumously), Executive Vice President, Democracy Federal Credit Union

• Marsha Majors, President/CEO, U.S, Eagle Federal Credit Union

• Pamelya Herndon, Board Secretary, U.S, Eagle Federal Credit Union

• Tony Kitt, President/CEO, Plexcity

André A. Lucas is the MD|DC Credit Union Association’s Director of Compliance. Lucas consults affiliated credit unions on federal and state compliance issues. He also provides training in the areas of Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) and Collections. Lucas currently holds CUNA’s Credit Union Compliance Expert (CUCE), and Bank Secrecy Act Compliance Specialist (BSACS) designations. Lucas is a proud veteran of the United States Navy.

Cathie Mahon has led Inclusiv since 2012, overseeing a period of dramatic growth and expansion of the organization and network. She is committed to the Inclusiv mission of promoting financial inclusion and building more inclusive economies through community owned and controlled financial institutions. Mahon earned a Bachelor’s Degree from Duke University in Durham, NC and a Master’s of City Planning from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Gloria worked at Democracy for over 50 years, where she held leadership positions in every department, most recently as Executive Vice President. She was committed to serving the Washington Metro area community, cultivating strong relationships with members, and advocating for financial literacy. Gloria was instrumental in setting up the credit union’s student-run branch at HD Woodson High School in Washington, DC.

Marsha Majors is President/CEO of U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where she oversees member assets in excess of $1B and directs the activities of 270 employees relating to the credit union’s mission, vision, values, and strategy. With more than 30 years of CU experience, she has developed a track record as a dynamic leader and CU development educator who has devoted her career to the credit union’s mission, to create a world where people matter more than numbers. For her many community efforts and contributions, Ms. Majors is listed repeatedly as a New Mexico Woman of Influence and a Top CEO.

Pamelya Herndon serves in the New Mexico House of Representatives District 28. She is the President/CEO of the KWH Law Center for Social Justice and Change. A graduate of the Howard University School of Business and the University of Texas School of Law, Herndon is admitted to practice law in Colorado, New Mexico and the United States Supreme Court. Herndon is a Certified Public Accountant. A member of the Board of Directors of U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union, she has been a strong advocate for Members of Modest Means.

Tony Kitt is the Chief Executive Officer for Plexcity, A Cooperative Association. This cooperative provides Accounting and Finance, Human Resources, and Information Technology services to credit union associations and small businesses across the United States. Prior to joining the credit union industry, Kitt served as an Air Force Officer, and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel after holding financial management staff and command positions at all levels. Kitt has a BS degree in Business Administration from Northern Arizona University, and a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix.

“The African American Credit Union Hall of Fame has become as prestigious and important as the AACUC Pete Crear Lifetime Achievement Award. To recognize these deserving and superior leaders is an honor and our duty,” said Larry D. Sewell, AACUC Chairman of the Board.

###

About the African-American Credit About the African American Credit Union Hall of Fame History

On October 16, 2008, the AACUC unveiled an exhibit featuring African Americans in the credit union movement the first 100 years at the America’s Credit Union Museum in Manchester, N.H. Continuing with that effort, the Funding Development Committee created the African American Credit Union Hall of Fame. This virtual hall of fame was created to accomplish two goals: One, to honor and recognize African Americans who have and are contributing to the credit union movement--many who are unsung heroes and trailblazers. To be inducted you must have accomplished or achieved the following: 1) provided in excess of 10 years of service in the credit union industry; 2) worked to provide financial services for people in general; and 3) identify at least four significant accomplishments, which benefited African-Americans’ and the colored majority access to financial capital.

The second goal was to be a consistent source of income for the AACUC through sponsorship opportunities on the website. For instance, there are two trailblazer submissions available included with membership with the AACUC at the organizational level. Additional trailblazer submissions are $250. It is a great way to recognize your African-American peers, co-workers and colleagues who have made contributions locally. Hall of Fame inductees typically are sponsored by the credit union or a vendor that the inductee worked with for $1500.

About the African-American Credit Union Coalition

The African-American Credit Union Coalition (AACUC) was created to increase the strength of the global credit union community. We are a 501c3 non-profit organization of professionals and volunteers in the credit union industry. Over the years, AACUC has grown and is ever changing to meet the needs of the dynamic credit union community which it serves. AACUC has adopted the 8th Cooperative Principle and encourages all credit union and affiliated organizations to adopt it as well. AACUC has also created the Commitment to Change: Credit Unions Unite Against Racism Initiative and it has gained great momentum within the credit union industry. For more information, visit: www.aacuc.org or follow us on social media at: Facebook.com/AACUC1, Linkedin.com/company/AACUC, Twitter.com/AACUC1 or Instagram.com/aacucctc.