Submit Release
News Search

There were 576 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,323 in the last 365 days.

Jerome Karam breathes life into real estate properties that others have lost faith in

The Phoenix Jerome Karam

Mainland City Center- Renderings

Events at the Tasting Room- Galveston

Jerome Karam the Phoenix

I have mastered my craft of knowing how to raise projects out of the ashes. That is how we developed our successful business and put hundreds of people to work.”.”
— Jerome Karam, CEO Founder, JMK5 Holdings,
HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney turned Real Estate Developer, Jerome Karam specialty is his vision to purchase properties that no one will touch, pulling structures out of the ashes and turning them into profitable businesses.

Karam’s portfolio is full of old buildings that he has successfully renovated into viable real estate investments. “We buy big old buildings that are out of commerce or that have been so poorly run, that nobody knows what to do with them. I have mastered my craft of knowing how to raise projects out of the ashes. That is how we developed our business and put people to work.” says the attorney/developer, who also owns the JMK5 Holdings LLC.

Karam has become a master at seeing what can be done, while others see what can not At present he has developed over ONE million square feet of property in Galveston, Texas City, Houston, and Louisiana. One of his properties Mall of the Mainland, now Mainland City Center, was closed for a year before he purchased it. Many owners had tried to rebuild but no success. Mainland City Center is now the home of the largest Worlds Gym in the World, the largest indoor entertainment facility in Texas, College of the Mainland, Booker T Wrestling School, Restaurant Row, The Jungle night club and The Marquee an events center for parties. New additions to open soon are Boujee Bowling and a state-of-the-art Theater.

Karam also, purchased the underdeveloped Falstaff Brewery and the Commodore Hotel in Galveston. Each are in the development stages of becoming an exquisite boutique Hotel. Part of the Brewery is presently open for business, Events at the Tasting Room, is a stunning all glass venue for weddings, parties, and corporate events.

Jerome’s secret to success is buying at such a good value that even with renovations he can offer mom and pops operations affordable rent. He also believes if he can, he prefers to own and run the businesses himself. “Hire locally and give people a second chance, look for someone with heart and pride”, has been his motto for hiring employees in Texas City.

Sharon Aberica
Bucaram PR Group
+1 713-248-6229
email us here

You just read:

Jerome Karam breathes life into real estate properties that others have lost faith in

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.