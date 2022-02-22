Recruiting for Good to Sponsor Mom and Me Women's Day Party in Santa Monica
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring an invite only party at Paint Lab in Santa Monica. Party is for girls who work on The Sweetest Gigs in LA.
Recruiting for Good is sponsoring A Sweet Day in LA; monthly party for kids. The Sweetest Women's Day Party for Girls who work on The Sweetest Gigs.
The invite only Mom and Me party will be hosted at the Paint Lab in Santa Monica.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "Kids who attend 'A Sweet Day in LA' Party; enjoy LA's Best Sweets, have fun, and learn to appreciate today!"
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain Recruiting for Good to find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. We generate proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.
Looking to Land a Sweet Job and Party for Good...Send us your resume today!
Recruiting for Good has been creating and funding The Sweetest Gigs for talented kids. Kids on the gigs experience real life work experiences, learn positive values, and have fun too. Our sweet mission is to prepare kids for life. When kids do a great job on a gig, they get hired again, just like in the real world. When a kid successfully completes 3 gigs; they earn a $25 gift card. Kids use their creative talent to participate in our gigs, and develop content that makes a positive impact. To learn more visit www.TheSweetestGigs.com
Girls Design Tomorrow is a mentoring program for flourishing entrepreneurs who want to create value driven ventures. Recruiting for Good will offer $500 scholarships; to girls who work on The Sweetest Gigs. In addition, Recruiting for Good will reward referrals to companies hiring professional staff; with $2500 to retain value driven mentors like Jayme Johnson (Epic Media). Jayme provides teens; brand design, social media, and web design. www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com
Love to support our kid initiatives; participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program and earn sweet rewards (www.groceriesforoneyear.com) or gift your grandma groceries for one year!
PAINT:LAB opened it’s doors on March 21, 2009 on Main Street in Santa Monica. We have since moved to a great space at 1453 14th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404. Our hope is to eventually bring the PAINT:LAB concept to children and adults in many other neighborhoods, spanning across the country. We are here to provide a nurturing, creative space where customers can come in on their own schedule and create works of art that can uplift their spirit and boost their personal esteem and satisfaction. Spending a day at PAINT:LAB is an empowering and creative activity.
PAINT:LAB and the community
Because we love art and painting so much it is our goal to allow access to everyone. We work to bring art and painting classes to our community. We have worked with local libraries, local schools, the police department, seniors and youth centers, and many other local businesses. www.PaintLab.net
