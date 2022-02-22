Custom Rolls Royce To Be Given Away With 80 Million Dollar NFT

Share This Article

GDR Designed Rolls Royce Ghost Still Frame From Ω

The 80+ Million Dollar NFT Created By Gabriel Dean Roberts Includes Massive Donations and Luxury Perks

I understand that the NFT, the Rolls Royce, and all of it seems quite mad, and that is by design. But I know there is a collector out there who is brave enough to step into the light with me.” — Gabriel Dean Roberts

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gabriel Dean Roberts is a fine art photographer from New York City, and is known for his painterly renditions of people and flowers, noteworthy sales in NFTs and features in Vogue. He set his sights on an entirely novel project when he conceived Omega, titled as "Ω". The central premise of Ω is that the NFT provides its owner with a monthly bonus air dropped NFT of his best work, in keeping with the quality of the rest of his corpus. Whoever possesses Ω will accrue 120 original 1 of 1 works , distributed at the first of every month consecutively, over the course of 10 years, essentially buying ten years of his artistic life. The owner is free to sell, or keep these new works as they see fit.All of the perks written into the NFT itself are:- 120 Original masterpieces over 10 years- A custom Rolls Royce Ghost designed by myself- An annual celebration- A home for Ω and its subsequent art displayed through Augmented Reality at the Louvre- 1 million trees planted- 1 million dollars donated to Doctors Without Borders."I’ve written a clause into Ω that voids monthly airdrops (bonus NFTs) if the owner decides to sell Ω for less than the highest global NFT sale up to that date. The clause is intended to incentivize an active relationship between the owner, the art, and myself, and deter them from devaluing the art. By doing this, I’m creating a circumstance where Ω lives up to its meaning as the last, greatest, highest marker of value, in this case in the NFT world. The Ω itself is it’s own kind of dollar sign, instantly recognizable, and imbued with a value that goes beyond the work. In fact, this is why my 3D rendering of Ω does not look the same as my actual fine art works, because it is something bigger than my own art; it’s the symbol of my participatory, ten year performance.Ω requires that a buyer is willing to not only make the largest NFT purchase in history, but to play by the rules of the work."Gabriel decided to add the purchase and custom design of a Rolls Royce Ghost to the list, because he wanted to offer something deeply participatory that would be a work of art in and of itself. With close direction over the details, Gabriel will ensure that this will be the only Rolls Royce of its kind in the world. The coveted vehicle will be embellished with Ω badges, design cues and livery throughout the interior and exterior. Little secrets, custom surprises and elements will also be incorporated into the Ghost. All of this, coupled with the fantastic opportunity to make a historical sale of epic proportions, do good in the world, and participate in a 10 year long artistic performance unlike the world has seen makes for a very exciting offering."I understand that the NFT, the Rolls Royce, selling 10 years of my life; all of it seems quite mad, and that is by design. But I know there is a collector out there who is brave enough to step into the light with me. This is a culture shaping event and the moment they purchase Ω, they will secure their profound legacy with me. A radiant mind out there will see what I am doing, and will join me, and I can't wait to meet them."Complete details can be found on Gabrieldeanroberts.com and the purchase of Ω can be made directly at the premium NFT platform, Superrare

An overview of Ω