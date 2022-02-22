Author Accelerator Certifies Its 100th Book Coach

Author Accelerator Certifies 100th Book Coach

SANTA BARBARA, CA, USA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Accelerator, which runs the premier Book Coach Certification program, announced this week that they have certified their 100th book coach.

“Our community has reached a critical mass. These coaches are on fire! They are devoted to their clients and to each other and to this industry, and they are making big things happen,” says Author Accelerator founder and CEO Jennie Nash. “They are building communities of their own around important conversations: fiction that focuses on social justice, writers in the LQBTQ+ community, experts who want to share their teachings in the health and wellness fields, veterans who want to tell their stories, and fantasy writers whose work touches on magic, among many other topics.”

Nash launched Author Accelerator in 2013 with a mission to better nurture writers through every step of the creative process. “Author Accelerator stands in opposition to the ‘quick win’ writing companies that have sprung up on the internet. So many businesses promise writers they can or should write a book in 60 days, make a book out of their blog posts, or game the algorithms for a day so they can claim they wrote a bestseller. That’s not what we do,” says Nash. “Writing good books takes time and having the consistent support of a book coach makes the creative process not only less overwhelming but far more likely to result in a book people want to read.”

Book coaching is a new industry that has emerged because of the changes in publishing that have left writers to figure out the writing and publishing process on their own. Author Accelerator has designed their courses and programs to teach book coaching skills, establish integrity in how writers are served, and help book coaches run sustainable businesses.

“We focus on inspiring and supporting book coaches so that they can inspire and support writers. What I never imagined was the energy and heat that a community of book coaches would generate. It's so powerful!” says Nash. “People always say that books change lives, and I deeply believe that to be true. What a magnificent thing it is to see all these smart and ambitious book coaches helping writers do their best work so they have the best chance of making an impact.”

About Author Accelerator

Author Accelerator is a book coaching company whose goal is to lead the emerging book coaching industry. They offer a robust certification program for people interested in starting a side gig or a whole new career as a book coach. Author Accelerator trains coaches in fiction and nonfiction, and supports their coaches as they build sustainable businesses. www.authoraccelerator.com

About Jennie Nash

Jennie Nash is the founder and CEO of Author Accelerator. Author Accelerator has trained 100 book coaches in both fiction and nonfiction through their Book Coach Certification program. Jennie's own book coaching clients have landed top New York agents and six-figure book deals with Big 5 houses such as Penguin, Scribner, Simon & Schuster, and Hachette, and won dozens of national indie book awards. Client KJ Dell'Antonia became an instant New York Times bestseller and Reese Witherspoon Book Club pick in 2020, and client Jenn Lim hit the Wall Street Journal bestseller list in 2021. Jennie is the author of 10 books in 3 genres. www.jennienash.com