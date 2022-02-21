Reggae Legends Chalwa Release Personal Archive via NewRootz 24/7 Online Radio Station at ChalwaRoots.com
EINPresswire.com/ -- Legendary Reggae Rockers, Chalwa, just launched a 24/7 online Radio Station featuring their massive archive collection of Live Shows and Studio sessions. With weekly live streams and live show additions, they are building one of the biggest and most versatile recording vaults of their era!
Tune into NewRootz Radio at ChalwaRoots.com
Chalwa and J Ferris of NewRootz Studio bring recording sessions live every Tuesday Night on Stageit.com & Bandcamp (music.ChalwaRoots.com), as well as weekly live shows every Sunday from the mystic Blue Mountains of Western North Carolina. Take a front row seat with their HD multi-camera and full studio audio broadcasts for a revolutionary live stream experience - Welcome to the Tribe!
This 8-member Mountain Reggae powerhouse packs it full of roots meditations and high grade jams that awaken your spirit and soul! Chalwa’s high energy shows are one of a kind, featuring smooth vocals, percussion, bass, lead guitar, keys and saxophone. Their extensive collection of original music is interlaced with music from some of the Greats including, Bob Marley, Peter Tosh, Burning Spear, Bunny Wailer and even Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead.
After hitting the scene in 2006, Chalwa toured throughout the southeastern US and Jamaica. They have shared the stage with reggae greats such as: Steel Pulse, Midnite, Groundation, The Meditations, Bambu Station, SOJA, Pato Banton and many more. Chalwa released their first CD in 2009 and were voted one of the top World Music Reggae bands by the ASHEVILLE entertainment paper the MountainXpress in 2010. Chalwa recorded 3 more albums over the past 10 years, continuing to cultivate and grow both their sound and impressive crew.
In 2020, Chalwa released their latest album “NewRootz”, honoring their producer and engineer J Ferris of NewRootz Studio, dropping a powerful album that solidified their current sound. Surfing the resonant frequencies, Chalwa followed the release with 2 more singles, “Questions” and “What’s it Gonna Be?” as they watched the world turn upside down in 2020; they became busier than ever in the studio. Chalwa has blasted both themselves and NewRootz Studio into a new realm of recording sessions & releases, putting them on track to create the biggest archive collection of their time.
For more information:
Never Miss a Beat at ChalwaRoots.com
Archives - patreon.com/Chalwa
Live Shows - stageit.com/chalwa
Bandcamp - music.chalwaroots.com
Press inquiries:
Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com