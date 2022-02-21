Iowa DOT seeks public input on State Transportation Plan and State Freight Plan

AMES, Iowa – Feb. 21, 2022 – The Iowa Department of Transportation and Iowa Transportation Commission are seeking public input regarding two important long-range transportation plans, the State Transportation Plan and the State Freight Plan. These plans provide a framework to guide future investments in Iowa’s multimodal transportation system, with the latter focusing on Iowa’s freight modes.

The Iowa DOT will be accepting public comments on the plans through April 7, 2022. You can view the plans and related information online at: www.iowadot.gov/iowainmotion. To provide comments, please contact the Iowa DOT, Systems Planning Bureau, 800 Lincoln Way, Ames, Iowa 50010, telephone 515-239-1520, or email Iowa.Motion@iowadot.us.

