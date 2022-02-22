What Climate Change, Russian Annexations, Oil Price Impacts, Manufacturing Games, and STEM have in Common
Topics Discussed on MBC's Podcasts Span the Globe and the Gamut of Manufacturing Topics and Impacts on the IndustryFAIRFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MBC, the Manufacturing Broadcasting Corporation network of podcasts, presents trends and topics impacting the manufacturing industry right now, including the annexation of Ukrainian breakaway republics, the potential impact on oil prices, and how manufacturers are adapting to the derth of skilled labor in creative new ways.
On Tuesday, February 22, Manufacturing Matters with Cliff Waldman hosts Dean Foreman, Chief Economist of the American Petroleum Institute, in a discussion about the impact of the annexation of breakaway republics by Russia and retaliatory responses by Europe, the UK, and the U.S. in an environment of unstable fuel prices as the geopolitical unfolds into a potential geoeconomic mess globally. Fuel is a major expense for all manufacturers, so upward cost pressures will result in downstream price increases amidst the highest inflation in 40 years - grossly understated at around 7%. If food and fuel are included, consumers are feeling inflation above 20%!
To combat the limited pool of skilled labor, manufacturers are reaching into rural communities in innovative ways, including game apps on phones to test the skills of teens and attract them to a particular manufacturer by showcasing the kind of work they would be doing in the manufacturing plant. Lew Weiss and Tim Grady discuss Skillsgapp gaming with Tina Zwolinski, founder of skillsgapp.com, and the inventive ways for manufacturers to develop potential employees as early as middle school.
Also on Tuesday, Emily Soloby interviews Kimberly Fiock, a Graduate Research Assistant and Brand Ambassador at the University of Iowa for the Reinvented Magazine designed to attract more women into STEM careers. While making up 50.8% of the U.S. population, women represent 47% of the U.S. workforce, although an equal pay for equal work gap still exists in many industries where men make more. The gap is closing, and manufacturing may lead the way.
Then on Wednesday, host Fran Brunelle on The WAM Podcast, speaks with Nicole Wolter from HM Manufacturing, a woman who took over the business from her father and is successfully growing. She has participated in many industry associations and been included on a panel at the White House to discuss the challenges of small businesses and women-owned businesses.
The Manufacturing Broadcasting Corporation is a network of industry podcasts relevant to manufacturing and all the businesses reliant on the industry, from raw material suppliers and subcontractors to distributors and retailers of finished goods. MBC has been broadcasting since November of 2013 and its independent producers have created more than 800 podcasts in both audio and video that are available on YouTube and podcast apps, including Google Play, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, C-Suite Radio, Blubrry, and other listening platforms. Independent podcast producers in the industry are encouraged to join the network to gain increased exposure and listener growth.
JacketMediaCo is an independent producer of podcasts, including Manufacturing Talk Radio, The WAM Podcast, and Hazard Girls, which are posted weekly, and Manufacturing Matters with Cliff Waldman is posted monthly. https://jacketmediaco.com/
About Manufacturing Talk Radio: Manufacturing Talk Radio is a weekly podcast presenting breaking news, technology developments, business trends, and economic forecasts with industry experts, business executives, thought leaders, academics, association officials, and government representatives about the topics of greatest interest to small, medium, and large manufacturing companies.
Hosts Lew Weiss and Tim Grady create casual conversations with guests that are in-depth, insightful, and informative and are intended to educate and often entertain any listener working in or aligned with the manufacturing industry. Comments from guests include:
• “We want to thank Tim and Lew and the wonderful team at Manufacturing Talk Radio for our chance to talk about CMMC and the struggles facing manufacturing and cyber security. It was extremely helpful in promoting our message and expanding our business. Everyone on our team thinks the world of your team and your mission. Keep up the great work.”
• “The podcast interview was absolutely awesome, truthful and you guys walked us through a very real and appreciated discussion.”
• “I have been a frequent guest on Manufacturing Talk Radio over the years and deeply appreciate the interaction and quality. The importance of the manufacturing community can't be overestimated and this show provides insights and observations rarely seen in other media. The people brought to interact are truly the thought leaders in the industry and Tim and Lew bring them to the audience in an up-close and personal way.”
About The WAM Podcast: The WAM Podcast is a discussion forum where empowered women interview empowered women who share their personal and professional experiences while progressing on their career path, providing guidance, insight, and inspiration to women who may face similar challenges in the workplace. https://jacketmediaco.com/podcasts/women-and-manufacturing/
About Hazard Girls: Host Emily Soloby, Founder and CEO of Juno Jones Safety Shoes, interviews women working in non-traditional fields about their career paths, covering topics such as balancing personal and work lives, issues they have encountered and how they have dealt with them, their biggest challenges, their biggest triumphs, advice for other women, and many other topics. https://jacketmediaco.com/podcasts/hazard-girls/
These podcasts are produced by JacketMediaCo for MBC, the Manufacturing Broadcast Corporation network, and the shows have been listed as "must listens" among the top manufacturing podcasts.
