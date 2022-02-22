Onna Announces Educational Partnership with eDiscovery Today
The partnership allows Onna and eDiscovery Today to work together to educate business and legal professionals on leveraging technology and best practices.
We are delighted to collaborate with eDiscovery Today on sharing insights and best practices that will help legal professionals navigate scattered knowledge silos & new hiding places for information.”NEW YORK AND HOUSTON, TX, USA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Onna, the knowledge discovery leader, is pleased to announce an Educational Partnership with Doug Austin’s eDiscovery Today blog, the only daily blog for electronic discovery, information governance, cybersecurity and data privacy trends, best practices and case law.
This partnership allows Onna and eDiscovery Today to work together to educate business and legal professionals on leveraging technology and best practices to integrate knowledge from popular workplace applications used by organizations everywhere.
“The rise of content, communication and collaboration apps in the workplace have undoubtedly boosted our productivity and helped us remain connected in this new world of remote work, but they have also brought risk by creating scattered knowledge silos and new hiding places for our information. For legal professionals, these risks can have costly consequences when it comes to fulfilling eDiscovery requests,” said Darin Bartik, VP of Marketing at Onna. “We are delighted to collaborate with eDiscovery Today on sharing insights and best practices that will help legal professionals navigate this challenge.”
“Organizations everywhere are experiencing data overload and the effective identification of knowledge from the variety of organizational data sources has become paramount” said Doug Austin, Editor of the eDiscovery Today blog. “I’m excited to work with the Onna team to provide education for legal and business professionals on how to leverage technology and best practices to integrate knowledge from these data sources to support their evolving mission-critical use cases!”
About eDiscovery Today
Authored and edited by industry expert Doug Austin, eDiscovery Today is the only daily go-to resource for eDiscovery and eDisclosure professionals seeking to keep up with trends, best practices and case law in electronic discovery, information governance, cybersecurity and data privacy. Doug has over 30 years of experience as an industry thought leader providing eDiscovery best practices, legal technology consulting, software product management and technical project management services for numerous commercial and government clients.
In addition, Doug has provided fresh educational content through his blogging to the legal technology community every business day for over eleven years containing case abstracts, conference reviews, industry happenings, leadership interviews and more.
About Onna
Onna integrates knowledge from workplace applications, allowing organizations to unify, protect, search, automate, and build on top of their proprietary knowledge. With the rise of cloud-based and hosted workplace apps, knowledge is extremely fragmented and difficult to access in most organizations, costing businesses huge amounts of time and money in searching for their own information.
Onna’s Knowledge Integration Platform connects to many of the most popular applications, including Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Slack, Dropbox, Salesforce, and many more. It supports eDiscovery, information governance, knowledge management, archiving, monitoring for private and sensitive data sharing, and building bespoke internal workflow apps using proprietary information.
With headquarters in New York City and Barcelona and teams in Raleigh, San Francisco, Toulouse, and London, Onna supports some of the world’s leading companies, including Dropbox, Electronic Arts, Fitbit, Lyft, NewsCorp, and Slack. Onna has raised more than $50M from investors, including Atomico, Dawn Capital, Dropbox, and Slack Fund. To learn more, visit www.onna.com.
