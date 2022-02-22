Superior Sensor Technology Offers Leading Edge Pressure Sensor Performance to FläktGroup’s Compact Air Handling Units

Superior Sensor's Integrated Pressure Sensor in FlaktGroup's SE Sensor eCO Side Air Handling Unit from FlaktGroup

Advanced Pressure Sensor Eases Manufacturing of HVAC Equipment

The HV120’s digital filtering feature enabled us to design an air handling device with industry leading accuracy and precise pressure sensor readings, saving our customers time and money.” — Lars Wegmann, Global Director Controls & Systems, FläktGroup Holdings

LOS GATOS, CA, USA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Superior Sensor Technology today announced the HV120 Differential Pressure Sensor is used in the FläktGroup compact eCO Side Air Handling Unit for HVAC equipment. The HV120’s proprietary Multi-Range™ technology coupled with an advanced integrated digital filtering feature enabled FläktGroup to easily design and manufacture a superior, compact Air Handling Unit for light commercial HVAC applications.

A differential pressure sensor is a critical component in insuring filters in air handling equipment are replaced or cleaned to optimize the performance of HVAC equipment. External noise can affect the accuracy of the pressure sensor reading causing premature and unnecessary filter replacements. The HV120 digital filtering feature eliminates the noise before it reaches the sensing element, enabling the eCO Side Air Handling Unit to operate at a low noise level of <35 dB(A) at 3m with no costly pressure measurement error readings.

The eCO Side Air Handling Unit uses an HV120 to support multiple pressure ranges from +/-625 Pa to 5000 Pa. Each pressure range in the HV120 is factory calibrated and optimized to ensure no degradation in total error band, accuracy, or stability regardless of the range selected. This capability enables the unit to be easily programmed dependent on the pressure range application both during manufacturing and in the field, making the unit easy to manufacturer, install and operate.

“The performance and flexibility offered by the HV120 supports our business manufacturing model for developing high performance, compact air handling solutions that are easy to design and manufacture,” said Lars Wegmann, Global Director Controls & Systems, FläktGroup Holdings. “The HV120’s digital filtering feature enabled us to design an air handling device with industry leading accuracy and precise pressure sensor readings, saving our customers time and money.”

“We are very excited to be chosen by FläktGroup as their pressure sensor supplier, meeting their challenging application requirements with our advanced NimbleSense technology platform,” said Anthony Gioeli, Vice President of Marketing, Superior Sensor Technology.

Superior Sensor Technology is revolutionizing the high performance, cost driven pressure sensor market by developing integrative, highly intelligent solutions for industrial, HVAC and medical applications. The company’s technology is based on a breakthrough system-in-a-sensor, proprietary architecture, called NimbleSense™, which significantly improves overall sensor performance while adding exclusive application specific system features. Superior Sensor Technology was founded in 2016 and is based in Los Gatos, CA.

FläktGroup is the European market leader for energy efficient air technology solutions, providing customers with the highest quality standards for improved air comfort, safety and well-being.

Founded in October 2016, FläktGroup is the result of the merger of two renowned companies: DencoHappel and Fläkt Woods. Headquartered in Herne, Germany, the Group generated revenues of approximately EUR 600 million (pro forma) in 2021, and has about 3,500 employees. The combined 13 production sites and more than 50 representations in Europe, the Middle East, North America and Asia, guarantee customer proximity and high flexibility. The origins of the two companies - DencoHappel and Fläkt Woods - date back more than 100 years.

