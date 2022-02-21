American Made Awards (AMA) To Recognize Leaders of The Movement

The Save American Manufacturing Movement (SAMM) teamed-up with American Made Awards (AMA) to further honor recipients

American Made Awards is a distinguished awards program recognizing individuals saving America's manufacturing sector by increasing the global competitiveness of U.S. manufacturers” — Kevin Shea

NEW YORK, NY, US, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MFGpartners.net (http://mfgpartners.net) an online marketplace for the U.S. manufacturing sector, announced today it will combine its American Made Awards (AMA) program with a grassroots movement known as SAMM to help revitalize American manufacturing.

According to Kevin Shea, a spokesperson for SAMM, the volunteer-based organization will vote with AMA to nominate individuals, primarily American CEO's and others in leadership roles committed to increasing the global competitiveness of American made products. Organizations nominated are specifically involved in helping manufacturers enter or expand into foreign markets, directly or indirectly.

SAMM and AMA are independently operated under the guidance of AMCA, the country's only pro-American registration company specializing in the certification and oversight of quality management systems and standards set forth by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and other standards at http://AMCAcert.com

About AMA

American Made Award (AMA) recipients are recognized for extraordinary dedication and commitment increasing the global competitiveness of U.S. Manufacturers. Founded by Boston-based MFGpartners and over-seen by an independent board, AMA is considered the most distinguished awards program in the country for recognizing outstanding contributions and accomplishments of individuals in leadership roles representing organizations devoted to revitalizing the American manufacturing sector, support job growth, and promote US-made products worldwide.

