Submit Release
News Search

There were 574 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,311 in the last 365 days.

American Made Awards (AMA) To Recognize Leaders of The Movement

The Save American Manufacturing Movement (SAMM) teamed-up with American Made Awards (AMA) to further honor recipients

American Made Awards is a distinguished awards program recognizing individuals saving America's manufacturing sector by increasing the global competitiveness of U.S. manufacturers”
— Kevin Shea

NEW YORK, NY, US, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MFGpartners.net (http://mfgpartners.net) an online marketplace for the U.S. manufacturing sector, announced today it will combine its American Made Awards (AMA) program with a grassroots movement known as SAMM to help revitalize American manufacturing.

According to Kevin Shea, a spokesperson for SAMM, the volunteer-based organization will vote with AMA to nominate individuals, primarily American CEO's and others in leadership roles committed to increasing the global competitiveness of American made products. Organizations nominated are specifically involved in helping manufacturers enter or expand into foreign markets, directly or indirectly.

SAMM and AMA are independently operated under the guidance of AMCA, the country's only pro-American registration company specializing in the certification and oversight of quality management systems and standards set forth by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and other standards at http://AMCAcert.com

About AMA
American Made Award (AMA) recipients are recognized for extraordinary dedication and commitment increasing the global competitiveness of U.S. Manufacturers. Founded by Boston-based MFGpartners and over-seen by an independent board, AMA is considered the most distinguished awards program in the country for recognizing outstanding contributions and accomplishments of individuals in leadership roles representing organizations devoted to revitalizing the American manufacturing sector, support job growth, and promote US-made products worldwide.

AMCA, LLC
867 Boylston St., 5th Floor, Suite 207
Boston, MA 02116
843-989-0075
media@amcacert.com

Shawn O'Sullivan
IndustrialPR
+1 843-989-0075
email us here

You just read:

American Made Awards (AMA) To Recognize Leaders of The Movement

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, International Organizations, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.