SupportU COO, Hui Wu-Curtis, wins IAOP and HCL's Red Ladder Women in Outsourcing Award in “Women Empowering Women”

Hui Wu-Curtis, SupportU Co-Founder and COO IAOP and HCL Red Ladder Women in Outsourcing Award SupportU, women, minority-owned BPO

New BPO, SupportU Solutions, a woman, minority-owned company supports marginalized people in their business model. The commitment comes from the top.

Hui’s contributions in empowering women and providing meaningful career growth validates Hui’s foundation of inclusion, diversity, and recognition required to drive innovation and meaningful change.” — Ron Petrie, CEO-SupportU

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IAOP, a global association working with strategic relationships which include outsourcing and global business services, in partnership with HCL announces that Hui Wu-Curtis, COO of SupportU, a U.S-based woman, minority-owned BPO, receives the Red Ladder Women in Outsourcing Award for Women Empowering Women. Shimona Chadha, VP, Marketing with HCL in her opening remarks said, “this award is honoring and acknowledging the spirit and achievements of female leaders who stood up to every challenge to lead their teams to redefine work and deliver excellence.”

Ms. Wu-Curtis is an executive with over 25-years of experience in contact center operations and customer experience for small to large, global corporations. Her proven success in operations and leadership development, has yielded her to be a strong advocate for women, minorities, and other marginalized groups of people in the workplace. “I am so pleased to be recognized by IAOP, HCL, and the panel of judges who are peers in our industry. Many do not have the support nor means to get beyond a certain state in life. I feel it is important to use my position as a thought-leader and executive, to bring more awareness and support which is why we created our company, SupportU. We work directly with community leaders to provide employment opportunities to our underserved population. We have created a company culture that values and celebrates differences in a safe and collaborative work environment. Being an immigrant, this is my way of giving back to the communities and country in which I call home” said Wu-Curtis.

HCL's Red Ladder Awards are uniquely positioned to identify, recognize, and award high performing and high potential women leaders, and leverage them as role models for other aspiring women. “Support U Solutions focuses on the delivery of exceptional service to assure that clients are successful in their business and that we effectively develop our employees. Hui’s career has focused on mentoring, inclusion, and enabling people to become the best version of themselves. IAOP’s recognition of Hui’s contributions in empowering women and providing meaningful career growth validates Hui’s foundation of inclusion, diversity, equality, and recognition required to drive innovation and meaningful change. Her vision and commitment are life-changing at both the micro and macro levels.”, says Ron Petrie, Support U Solutions CEO.

About SupportU

SupportU Solutions is a new woman, minority-owned US-based BPO company. SupportU offers a complete range of contact center services, including customer service, technical support, sales, and back-office processing. SupportU is a different kind of BPO – where the company believes that delivering KPIs is table stakes and the real value comes from innovation, diverse hiring, insights through analytics that drive client business objectives while fostering transparent, collaborative, and personalized relationships with the clients. The company empowers its employees, listens to ideas, and collaborates collectively for the best outcomes. SupportU’s mission is to help provide employment and developmental opportunities to untapped populations and empower our diverse communities to live inspired purposeful lives. For more information, visit www.supportusolutions.com.

About IAOP®

IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. IAOP connects you and your organization to its growing global community and to the resources you need to be successful. Visit www.IAOP.org.

About HCL

Founded in 1976 as one of India's original IT garage start-ups, HCL is a pioneer of modern computing with many firsts to its credit including the introduction of the 8-bit microprocessor-based computer in 1978 well before its global peers. Today the HCL Group has presence across varied sectors that includes technology, healthcare and talent management solutions and comprises four companies - HCL Infosystems, HCL Technologies, HCL Healthcare and HCL TalentCare. The group generates annual revenues of over US$ 6.5 billion with more than 110,000 employees from 100 nationalities operating across 31 countries, including over 500 points of presence in India. For further information, visit https://www.hcl.com/.