Americord® Advances Placental Tissue 2.0™ Processing: Creating a Versatile Treatment Option for the Entire Family
Americord, a leader in the cord blood industry, advances Placental Tissue 2.0™ processing, ensuring the potential for multiple uses for the entire family.
Our enhanced Placental Tissue 2.0™ processing method ensures families will have the flexibility to use their stored tissue now and for future treatment discoveries.””NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Americord Registry®, a leader in the cord blood industry, announces the advancement of Placental Tissue 2.0™ processing - ensuring the potential for multiple treatment and therapeutic uses for the child, siblings, parents, or grandparents.
— Ankur Gandhi, PhD, Vice President of Research & Development of Americord
Placental Tissue 2.0™ is a unique proprietary processing method that uses a minimal manipulation method to isolate the amnion layer of the placental tissue to retain its inherent multipotent cells (epithelial and mesenchymal stem cells), growth factors, and cytokines. This process creates a versatile tissue and gives families the flexibility to use the stem cells for therapeutic applications and the tissue for wound and ocular applications.
“Placental tissue holds significant promise in the field of regenerative medicine for the development of potentially life-saving advanced therapeutics,” Ankur Gandhi, PhD, Vice President of Research & Development of Americord says. “Our enhanced Placental Tissue 2.0™ processing method ensures families will have the flexibility to use their stored tissue now and for future treatment discoveries.”
Amniotic epithelial and mesenchymal stem cells are currently being studied in clinical trials to treat autoimmune diseases, cancers, graft vs host disease, gynecological conditions, lung diseases, neurological disorders, orthopedic conditions, and more. In addition, the placenta tissue is being studied in a number of clinical trials as treatment options for corneal healing, dry eye, knee osteoarthritis, ulcers.
“At Americord, we are always staying up-to-date with the latest technology advancements and scientific research in the stem cell industry,” Martin Smithmyer, CEO of Americord Registry says. “With our in-house lab, our scientists are focused on creating a new generation of innovative products and processes that will provide real-world solutions to families facing challenging medical needs.”
Since 2008, Americord has aimed to improve and extend human life, leading the field with cutting edge and proprietary cell and tissue based therapeutics and services, including the cryopreservation of stem cells for newborns and their families for future therapeutic use.
About Americord
Americord is the industry leader in preserving stem cells from umbilical cord blood, umbilical cord tissue, and the amniotic membrane of the placenta, allowing parents to help keep their families healthy for life by preserving cells for future use. Americord also develops therapeutics from these tissues to improve clinical outcomes for the general population. Americord is registered with the FDA and is committed to operating within the highest ethical and regulatory standards.
