Vermont State Police - Watch Commander schedule, February 21-27

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Watch Commander Schedule for the week of: Feb. 21-27, 2022.

Please follow the attached instructions for contacting the Watch Commanders.

Watch Commander – North

Lt. Jason Letourneau

jason.letourneau@vermont.gov

Watch Commander – South

Lt. Michael Studin

michael.studin@vermont.gov

Watch Commander – Troop A (north)

Williston: 802-878-7111

St. Albans: 802-524-5993

Middlesex: 802-229-9191

St. Johnsbury: 802-748-3111

Derby: 802-334-8881

Watch Commander – Troop B (south)

Westminster: 802-722-4600

Royalton: 802-234-9933

Shaftsbury: 802-442-5421

Rutland: 802-773-9101

New Haven: 802-388-4919

Please visit:

http://vsp.vermont.gov/stations

for a state coverage map of towns served by specific VSP Field Stations