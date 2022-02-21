Innovations in medical technology through new materials – mixed with Hauschild SpeedMixer®
Companies from the medical technology sector are using the technology of DAC mixing to invent new materials.
Whether 3D printing or the individualization of medical products – the demands on materials increase. Our reference list with customers from the medical technology sector is growing noticeably.”FARMINGTON HILLS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whether 3D printing, material innovations or the individualization of medical products – what unites these trends are the high demands on materials. With conventional laboratory equipment, the ingredients for 3D-printed parts or new materials can hardly be mixed. In order to change the physical state of highly viscous substances, greater forces must act than just a device with a stirring tool. The reference list with customers from the medical technology sector of Hauschild Engineering, the inventor and manufacturer of the centrifugal mixer with DAC technology Hauschild SpeedMixer®, is therefore growing noticeably.
Whether it's developing a product with better conductivity or a higher-strength composite graphite formulation, medical companies continue to innovate and improve what they bring to market. The formulations to manufacture these products require materials with increasingly unique properties. More and more companies from the medical technology sector are therefore using the technology of DAC mixing. Patents, white papers and real-world applications confirm the unsurpassed effectiveness of Dual Asymmetric Centrifugal (DAC) mixing technology, which invention goes back to the company’s founder of Hauschild Engineering in 1974.
Fabio Boccola, CEO of Hauschild explains: “Our Hauschild SpeedMixer® can mix different liquids and pastes, pastes with powders, one powder with another and various combinations of liquids and powders. Even materials with different chemical and physical properties can be mixed to form new products. Epoxy resins, lacquers, paints, silicones, oils, gels, emulsions, creams, epoxides, powders, urethanes ... the list goes on.
DAC technology is the key to success. The simultaneously clock/anticlock-wise rotation of the mixing cup is the special feature of this mixing principle. The combination of centrifugal forces acting in different planes enables an extremely efficient mixing process, which is characterized by a homogeneous result - without the use of stirring tools. In this process, almost 100 percent degassing is already achieved during the mixing process – removing even the most minute micro-bubbles.
On-demand mixing in niche product manufacturing
Just as important as the mixture of innovative materials is the on-demand manufacturing of niche products or goods with non-standard colors, short shelf life or slow sellers. A good example comes from the dental industry, where there are sixteen shades of dental fillings. Some shades are rarely requested. So rather than those shades sitting on the shelf and expiring, they are made on-demand using DAC mixers.
Cosmetics is another example where DAC mixers have found a home. In many cosmetic products, the base material is the same. Because the pigment is the only variable, cosmetics companies are offering shades that are custom made to match a customer’s skin tone. DAC mixers play a major role in getting orders formulated and turned around quickly, with the mixing often being done right in the packaging.
Formulations for 3D printing
Products with formulations that require special preparation such as certain 3D printing material, are also benefitting from the DAC mixer. Sometimes manufacturers need to prepare their materials in separate dispensing cartridges to keep them out of contact until they are actually printing. The DAC mixer allows the materials to be mixed quickly, without air bubbles, in a perfectly repeatable process, allowing the manufacturer to guarantee a level of quality that other mixing technologies cannot match.
“With conventional mixers, it normally takes gallons of materials and can take all day to process,” says Boccola. “With a Hauschild SpeedMixer®, you use only the materials you need and you can do batch after batch quickly, with zero waste or clean up.”
Around 7000 innovations have already been patented worldwide with the help of this special mixer. “We are looking forward to seeing how our devices will continue to help realize further innovations, especially in medical technology,” says Boccola.
