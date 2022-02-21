Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 22, 2022

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

February 21, 2022                                                                 

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

Allen

Elida Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Allen, Auglaize and Hardin Counties

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Athens

Athens Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Belmont

Bellaire Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Champaign

Graham Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

West Liberty-Salem Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Clark

Clark County Board of Developmental Disabilities, DBA F.F. Mueller Residential Center - Blue

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Clermont

West Clermont Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Clinton

Community Improvement Corporation of Wilmington

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Columbiana

Salem City School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Crawford

Galion City School District

 FFR  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Brooklyn City School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Cleveland Preparatory Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Hope Academy Northwest Campus

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Lake Erie Preparatory School

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Rocky River City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Solon City School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

South Euclid-Lyndhurst City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

STEAM Academy of Warrensville Heights

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

University of Cleveland Preparatory School

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Erie

City of Sandusky

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

Capital City Career Prep High School

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Eastland-Fairfield Career and Technical Schools

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Flex High School

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

School Employees Retirement System of Ohio

 

GASB 68 Pension Schedules and GASB 75 OPEB Schedules

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

Retirement Systems - GASB 68/75 Reports (State Region only)

 

 

 

Fulton

Swanton Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Geauga

Chardon Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Greene

Miami Valley Educational Computer Association

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Hamilton

Cincinnati City School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Queen City Career Prep High School

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Hocking

Hocking County

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Licking

Licking Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lorain

Black River Career Prep High School

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Lucas

Maumee City School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Springfield Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Mahoning

Southside Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Monroe

Monroe County Port Authority

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Montgomery

Gem City Career Prep High School

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Jefferson Township Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Ottawa

Luther Home of Mercy

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Richland

Colleen J. McKinney, M.D.

 MED

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Springfield Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Stark

Stark County

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Stark High School

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Summit

Cascade Career Prep High School

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Cuyahoga Falls City School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Hudson City School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Metropolitan Regional Service Council

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Northeast Ohio Regional Library System

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Six District Educational Compact

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Trumbull

River Gate High School

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

STEAM Academy of Warren

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Trumbull Career and Technical Center

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Wayne

Dalton Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Rittman Academy

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Triway Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Wayne Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Wood

Elmwood Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Northwood Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

