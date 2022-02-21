For Immediate Release:

February 21, 2022

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Allen Elida Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Allen, Auglaize and Hardin Counties IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Athens Athens Metropolitan Housing Authority IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Belmont Bellaire Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Champaign Graham Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 West Liberty-Salem Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Clark Clark County Board of Developmental Disabilities, DBA F.F. Mueller Residential Center - Blue MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Clermont West Clermont Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Clinton Community Improvement Corporation of Wilmington 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Columbiana Salem City School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Crawford Galion City School District FFR IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Cuyahoga Brooklyn City School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Cleveland Preparatory Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Hope Academy Northwest Campus IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Lake Erie Preparatory School IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Rocky River City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Solon City School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 South Euclid-Lyndhurst City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 STEAM Academy of Warrensville Heights IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 University of Cleveland Preparatory School IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Erie City of Sandusky IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Franklin Capital City Career Prep High School IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Eastland-Fairfield Career and Technical Schools 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Flex High School IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 School Employees Retirement System of Ohio GASB 68 Pension Schedules and GASB 75 OPEB Schedules 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Retirement Systems - GASB 68/75 Reports (State Region only) Fulton Swanton Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Geauga Chardon Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Greene Miami Valley Educational Computer Association 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Hamilton Cincinnati City School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Queen City Career Prep High School IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Hocking Hocking County IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Licking Licking Metropolitan Housing Authority 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Lorain Black River Career Prep High School IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Lucas Maumee City School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Springfield Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Mahoning Southside Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Monroe Monroe County Port Authority 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Montgomery Gem City Career Prep High School IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Jefferson Township Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Ottawa Luther Home of Mercy MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Richland Colleen J. McKinney, M.D. MED 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Springfield Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Stark Stark County 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Stark High School IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Summit Cascade Career Prep High School IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Cuyahoga Falls City School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Hudson City School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Metropolitan Regional Service Council 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Northeast Ohio Regional Library System IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Six District Educational Compact IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Trumbull River Gate High School IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 STEAM Academy of Warren IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Trumbull Career and Technical Center IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Wayne Dalton Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Rittman Academy 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Triway Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Wayne Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Wood Elmwood Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Northwood Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

