Submit Release
News Search

There were 545 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,244 in the last 365 days.

Kinectify Hires Sean Topchi as Director of Business Development

Sean Topchi, Director of Business Development at Kinectify

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kinectify, a full-service compliance software and advisory company focused on anti-money laundering (AML) in the gaming industry, announced the hiring of Sean Topchi to serve as the company’s Director of Business Development. Sean, an AML, compliance and gaming expert, will help Kinectify accelerate growth and gain market traction across the firm’s technology and advisory businesses in the U.S. and Canadian gaming markets.

“We’re delighted to have Sean join Kinectify’s leadership team at this exciting time in our evolution,” said Joseph Martin, CEO of Kinectify. “Kinectify has had terrific success to-date and is well positioned for explosive growth in 2022 and beyond. Sean is an excellent AML leader with extensive experience at Morongo Casino, Caesars Entertainment, and RSM Consulting who can implement the business development and sales processes that will help make Kinectify a household name in gaming.”

“Joining Kinectify is an incredible opportunity,” said Sean. “Kinectify and their software have the ability to change the face of AML Compliance in Gaming. As a former BSA Officer and Casino AML consultant, I have been deeply involved in gaming compliance and can confidently say, Kinectify brings a truly special offering to the industry. I am thrilled to bring my experience and perspective to our clients and help make Kinectify the gold standard in the gaming space.”

Sean has spent his career in the gaming industry, joining Caesars Entertainment during college as an accounting intern and quickly ascending to an AML Manager role. During his time there, he was deeply involved in the implementation of compliance software technology. In 2017, Sean served as AML Compliance Manager at Morongo Casino Resort & Spa, then relocated back to Las Vegas in 2019 as a consultant in RSM’s gaming practice, serving a range of gaming clients in the US and overseas.

ABOUT KINECTIFY

Kinectify is a full-service risk management company revolutionizing how compliance is managed in the gaming industry. Founded by an AML analyst at heart and staffed by seasoned gaming risk management practitioners, Kinectify delivers in-depth AML technology and advisory services including outsourced compliance enabling clients to scale and efficiently manage risk. 

To learn more about Kinectify and book a demo, visit www.kinectify.com. 

To connect with Sean Topchi, visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/seantopchi

Kinectify can be contacted via:

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/kinectify

Joseph Martin
Kinectify Inc.
+1 7252106538
email us here

You just read:

Kinectify Hires Sean Topchi as Director of Business Development

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.