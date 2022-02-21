Real Estate Developer Jerome Karam, nicknamed the Phoenix develops pariah properties in Texas Area
Jerome Karam Million Square Foot Man-- the Phoenix.
I have mastered my craft of knowing how to raise projects out of the ashes. That is how JMK5 Holdings has developed into an incredibly successful business and put hundreds of local people to work.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney turned Real Estate Developer, Jerome Karam specialty is his vision to purchase properties that no one will touch, pulling structures out of the ashes and turning them into profitable businesses.
— Jerome Karam, CEO Founder, JMK5 Holdings,
Karam’s portfolio is full of old buildings that he has successfully renovated into viable real estate investments. “We buy big old buildings that are out of commerce or that have been so poorly run, that nobody knows what to do with them. I have mastered my craft of knowing how to raise projects out of the ashes. That is how we developed our business and put people to work.” says the attorney/developer, who also owns the JMK5 Holdings LLC.
Karam has become a master renovator, seeing a property's profitable potential while most developers would shy away. At present he has developed over ONE million square feet of property in Galveston, Texas City, Houston, and Louisiana. One of his properties Mall of the Mainland, now Mainland City Center, was closed for a year before he purchased it. Many owners have tried to rebuild but with no success. Mainland City Center is now the home of the largest Worlds Gym in the World, the largest indoor entertainment facility in Texas, both managed and operated by Jerome Karam, and his development company JMK5 Holdings. A savvy business man Mr. Karam knew the right businesses to enhance the development attractiveness to the general public and profitability. Also, in the center is College of the Mainland, Booker T Wrestling School, Restaurant Row, The Jungle night club, and The Marquee, an events center, for parties. New additions to open soon are Bougie Bowling and a state-of-the-art Theater.
Karam also, purchased the dilapidated Falstaff Brewery and the Commodore Hotel in Galveston. Each are in the development stages of becoming an exquisite boutique Hotel. Part of the Brewery is presently open for business, Events at the Tasting Room, which is a stunning all glass venue for weddings, parties, and corporate events.
Jerome’s secret to success is buying at such a good value that even with renovations he can offer mom and pops operations affordable rent. He also believes if he can, he prefers to own and run the businesses himself. “Hire locally and give people a second chance, look for someone with heart and pride”, has been his motto for hiring employees in Texas City.
