Oasis Smart SIM partners SICAP for seamless eSIM activation in companion devices

SICAP and Oasis Smart SIM to offer MNOs with the latest device entitlement server for a large range of secondary devices

SAINT-GERMAIN-EN-LAYE, ILE-DE-FRANCE, FRANCE, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SICAP, a Device Entitlement Server (DES) and Oasis Smart SIM, an industry leader in remote eSIM activation technology, announce partnership to offer cutting-edge device entitlement service to mobile network operators (MNOs). MNOs will now be able to provide a simplified multi-device interconnection feature to the end consumers, which will become essential with increasing adoption of eSIMs in connected devices. Counterpoint Research states 100% smartwatches are expected to be equipped with eSIM by 2025.

Based on strong interlock, collaboration, and aligned vision of the future, this strategic alliance will enable MNOs to offer a relevant and simplified eSIM activation journey for all types of consumer devices. This will ensure for MNOs a growth of Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) as well as VoLTE (Voice over LTE) adoption boost, along with an increased time to market. Additionally, users will be able to activate and manage their eSIM-enabled companion devices with just a few clicks.

SICAP’s DES authenticates and provisions rich communications services (RCS) entitlements for devices as well as new operating systems such as Wear OS. It also provides MNOs and MVNOs with advanced management of services such as VoLTE and VoWiFi (Voice-Over WiFi). With this feature integrated into Oasis’ Digital Connect Platform with a cloud-native approach, Oasis Smart SIM will further enable MNOs to provide enhanced digital experiences for their eSIM users, faster time-to-market and offer the right level of service reliability and scalability.

Olivier Leroux, CEO and President of Oasis Smart SIM, said “With consumers of today always on-the-go, simplified connectivity for all their devices is a prerequisite. Our partnership with SICAP will help us address this need with Entitlement Service to offer an automated user experience. We believe this will enable our consumers to be better prepared for digital futures where mobile and companion devices without physical SIM cards will become increasingly common.”

Elena Loghin, CEO at SICAP, stated that “Partnering with Oasis Smart SIM is strategic for SICAP. Our entitlement platform, DES, will allow for much faster go-to-market of new VoNR/VoLTE smartphones and smartwatches, coupled with a much broader selection of devices. This will increase subscriber satisfaction and ultimately boost ARPU growth. It’s a win-win situation for all parties.”

The pairing of Oasis Smart SIM’s Digital Connect Platform with the SICAP’s device entitlement service will provide MNOs with an end-to-end solution which addresses future needs for a large range of companion devices. Key challenges for MNOs and Communications Service Providers (CSPs) are cost and complexity of integrating eSIM in companion devices. This cloud-native approach in our integrated entitlement server architecture allows them to access the technology without significant upfront costs, making it more about integration than infrastructure.

About Oasis Smart SIM Europe

Established in 2011, Oasis Smart SIM is a France and Singapore-based company simplifying Telcos, Service Providers and OEMs’ adoption of eSIM by providing a range of GSMA-certified eSIM infrastructures, platforms and services designed to simplify technology. Founded by veterans of the SIM industry with the vision to drive global adoption of eSIMs, Oasis Smart SIM is now a member of the GSMA and TCA (Trusted Connectivity Alliance), ranked by Counterpoint Research as one of the top 10 GSMA-Certified eSIM technology providers in the world.

Oasis Smart SIM is a subsidiary of Tata Communications Limited, a digital ecosystem enabler powering today’s fast-growing digital economy.

For further information, please contact Claire Bryant, Claire.Bryant@oasis-smartsim.com

About SICAP

SICAP is a global telecommunication solution provider enabling Mobile Network Operators and Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) to deliver an all-encompassing customer experience to make the mobile world more profitable, manageable and secure.

Founded 20 years ago as a Swisscom spin-off, SICAP now works with 80 mobile operators and MVNOs in 76 countries. Its international team is available worldwide to ensure excellent customer service.

Today SICAP is part of Lumine Group, a Portfolio of Volaris Group, a subsidiary of Constellation Software Inc, a global multi-billion dollar company based in Canada and listed at the Toronto stock exchange.

For further information, please contact: info@sicap.com

Contact: Lara Barboza

laramaria.barbozadasilva@sicap.com