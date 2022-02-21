Content Marketing Platform Contentoo Accelerated its Growth in 2021
Contentoo saw a 156% growth in revenue in 2021, expansion into Germany and €1,2 million in growth funding.
The combination of an experienced team of content marketing advisors and a seamless platform (NPS = 86) is driving a network effect that is leading to more referrals.”AMSTERDAM, NOORD-HOLLAND, NEDERLAND, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contentoo, Europe’s largest digital marketplace for content marketing, today announced that it saw a 156% growth in revenue in 2021, driven by the rise of the gig economy and fast-growing European companies finding it difficult to source the right content marketing talent, including copywriters, translators and content strategists.
- 2021 saw 156% year-over-year growth in revenue for Contentoo, expansion into Germany and €1,2 million in growth funding
- 2022 to explore AI-driven content services, further internationalization and additional growth funding
“2021 was a pivotal year for Contentoo, as our growth continued accelerating, from 86% growth in 2020 to 156% in 2021,” said Onno Halsema, CEO of Contentoo. “The Contentoo value proposition—connecting global organisations to the top 10% of freelance content marketing talent worldwide—clearly resonates with the market. The combination of an experienced team of content marketing advisors and a seamless platform, along with a net promoter score (NPS) of 86, is driving a network effect that is leading to more and more referrals from both satisfied clients and freelancers.”
As marketing moves from a focus on lead generation to demand generation, content marketing has emerged as a core strategy for growth companies and brands to stand out in the marketplace. Yet companies lack the time, expertise and internal resources to scale their content marketing without compromising on quality.
Contentoo enables organizations to scale their content marketing campaigns quickly and efficiently, providing help not only in creating content but also in shaping and operationalising their overall content strategy. Dutch software company Exact was able to increase their content production 5x by switching from in-house production to the Contentoo platform. Swapfiets, the world’s first ‘bicycle as a service’ company, decreased the time needed to create and publish content by 2,000% with Contentoo, ramping up content creation in over 7 languages, with an average of 48 hours turnaround time.
Contentoo continued to expand and enhance its services in 2021. Securing €1.2 million in growth capital in 2021 enabled Contentoo to move quickly into the German market, adding clients such as Marley Spoon, Modifi, Rhenus Group, Likeminded and others. Contentoo also began offering several new services, such as content strategy experts, video editors, UX writers and designers.
“Our value proposition is truly global in scope,” continued Halsema. “In 2022, Contentoo’s focus will be on further internationalization, scaling our core processes and attracting further growth funding. We are working with clients in Benelux, DACH market and Scandinavia. We also plan to introduce AI-driven content services to further streamline content creation.”
About Contentoo
Founded in 2017, Contentoo is Europe’s leading content marketing platform. Contentoo matches marketing teams with its pre-screened freelance community of more than 500 content marketing talents, including copywriters, translators, localization experts, UX writers, designers, content strategists and SEO specialists.
With a net promoter score (NPS) of 86 and more than 20,000 projects successfully executed, Contentoo’s proprietary method for matching freelance talent to client needs means companies can always find the perfect professional for the job—no matter the industry, writing style, or content type.
Contentoo's managed service model means an experienced content advisor works closely with each client, allowing companies to upscale and downscale content production as needed, without compromising quality. With content deliveries in 24 hours, 99.3% of projects are accepted on the first attempt. Contentoo clients include Mollie, Swapfiets, Rituals, Booking.com, and Meatless Farm. For more information, visit contentoo.com.
