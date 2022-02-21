Submit Release
TOBE NWIGWE, FAT NWIGWE, DARIAN SYMONE AND MORE ROUND OUT AT&T’S CLASS OF 2022 BLACK FUTURE MAKERS

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AT&T reveals its IG Spaces Dream Talk, “Boldly Moving Forward,” with Black Future Makers VINCINT and Zerina Akers hosted by Black Future Maker alumnus Terrence J. The company also announces its fourth group of 2022 Black Future Makers including husband and wife music artists Tobe and Fat Nwigwe; writer and podcast host Darian Symone; TV producer and showrunner Rikki Hughes; entrepreneur Trell Thomas; blogger and culture curator Willie Greene and financial expert Eric Patrick. Last week gospel artist Jekalyn Carr; singer-songwriter and music producer Ne-Yo; motivational speaker Eric Thomas; hip-hop artist BAS, fashion designer Timeekah Murphy and music executive Craig King were also revealed as 2022 Black Future Makers with one-of-a-kind portraits including a living portrait of Meagan Good. The portraits were inspired by the afro-futuristic artwork of Black Future Maker and Dream In Black artist-in-residence Georgie Nakima.

Instagram Spaces Dream Talk- February 21, 2022; Instagram: 6 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. PST

AT&T believes that access opens the door to opportunities that help create equality for all. The Black Future Makers campaign is just one of many ways the company continues to invest in programs that honor and elevate Black leaders of tomorrow to support them in reaching their fullest potential.

Consumers are also invited to participate in the Black Future Maker contest for a chance to win $10,000 to invest in their dreams. ** Official rules at attdreaminblack.com/contest **

For more information, contact Leslie Gay at lesliegaypr@gmail.com.

Tobe and Fat Nwigwe Discuss being an AT&T Black Future Maker

