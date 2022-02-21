Hubject launches Open Plug&Charge protocol for further adoption of hassle-free EV Charging
By publishing the world's first independent Open Plug&Charge Protocol (OPCP), Hubject enables free access to Plug&ChargeBERLIN, GERMANY, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Open Plug&Charge Protocol (OPCP), the first independent protocol to standardize the Plug&Charge EV ecosystem, increases compatibility between all market participants and standardizes shared usage options. This publication further empowers software engineers and EV charging experts to focus on developing customer-oriented, easy–to–use EV charging solutions to foster the adoption of electric vehicles further.
This measure is particularly relevant because the rapidly growing market for Plug&Charge results in a range of very different processes from different manufacturers. After all, unhindered access without lock-in effects will be an essential criterion for Charging Station Operators and Mobility Service Providers, offering charging solutions. In addition, qualities such as the simple and secure authentication methods for different applications and the option for further joint development in cross-sector mode are convincing. Furthermore, the opportunity for multi-contract handling is given. Multiroot handling is also implemented and compliant with ISO15118-20.
This publication is based on Hubject's Plug&Charge ecosystem which is the world-leading software solution for connecting companies offering services based on ISO 15118 and in place since 2018. Numerous EV Manufacturers as well as Charging Station Operators and Mobility Service Providers have launched services based on this solution to increase the customer experience using charging stations for recharging EVs.
"As part of our commitment to open source and open communities, we're proud to publish our Open Plug&Charge Protocol to help all software engineers and market stakeholders to embrace Plug&Charge as a fundament for great customer experience without facing any risk of a technical lock-in effect," said Hubject's CEO Christian Hahn. "We're honoured to launch with an ever-expanding group of industry-leading partners, who are relying on our Plug&Charge services since 2018."
With the release of OPCP, Hubject is setting an example at the right time and is acting proactively as a globally thinking service provider. More and more operators and providers are turning to OPCP as an efficient tool for pool usages like Contract Certificate Pool (CCP) and Root Certificate Pool (RCP). In addition, Hubject already has announced its Open Plug&Charge Testing system before, which is already enabling every company to test their own Plug&Charge Implementation freely.
In order to further increase the acceptance of the key technology Plug&Charge and at the same time to better differentiate the qualification as well as the motivation of all participants, Hubject focuses on transparency through availability via open source.
About Hubject:
Hubject simplifies the charging of electric vehicles. Through its eRoaming platform, called intercharge, the eMobility specialist connects Charge Point Operators or CPOs and eMobility Service Providers or EMPs, enabling unified, grid-independent access to charging infrastructure. With over 400,000 connected charging points and more than 1,000 B2B partners in 52 countries and four continents, Hubject has created the world's largest cross provider charging network for electric vehicles by connecting CPO networks. In addition, Hubject is a trusted consulting partner in the eMobility market, advising car manufacturers, charging providers and other EV-related businesses looking to launch eMobility services or implement Plug&Charge according to ISO 15118.
