Dista achieves ISO 27001:2013 certification
By successfully completing the ISO 27001 certification, Dista commits to the highest level of information security.
Being awarded the ISO 27001 certification is a testament to Dista’s dedication to keeping all client and candidate information secure at the highest level.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dista, a low-code/no-code, AI-enabled location intelligence platform, has announced that it has successfully achieved ISO 27001:2013 certification, the international standard for information security management system (ISMS). The certification has been received after successfully completing a series of extensive audits of the company’s internal operation.
— Shishir Gokhale, CEO and Co-Founder, Dista
An ISMS is an amalgamation of policies, procedures, and processes for controlling information risks, such as cyber-attacks, hacking, data leaks, etc. An organization’s ISO 27001 accreditation verifies that it has defined and implemented best-practice information security processes.
“Being awarded the ISO 27001 certification is a testament to Dista’s dedication to keeping all client and candidate information secure at the highest level and guarantees that our internal systems are flexible enough to grow seamlessly along with our business. I am thrilled to receive the coveted certification and extremely proud of our team for this achievement,” stated Shishir Gokhale, CEO and Co-Founder, Dista.
International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is the world’s largest developer of voluntary international standards. ISO international standards ensure that products are safe and reliable.
About Dista
Dista is an AI-based location intelligence platform that helps companies from various industries enhance customer experience and streamline business processes. We cater to over 50 enterprise customers with our robust range of high-end products like Dista Sales, Dista Service, Dista Deliver, and more.
Ajay/Sneha/Taher
Dista
+91 96500 48349
marketing@dista.ai
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Dista Sales | First to engage your customers