What is the commitment of the business community to environmental sustainability?

The Abrahamic Business Circle "Let Money Talk" March Edition

Stopping climate change is everyone's task. Find out the environmental goals set for the business sector at The Abrahamic Business Circle Investment Summit.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How well are businesses adapting to a changing world? A world where success is no longer measured by financials alone but from a net zero to the circular economy. The contributions of the business sector and the commitment to green financing and sustainable projects will be at the center of attention these coming years and what different keynote speakers will address at The Abrahamic Business Circle Investment Summit on March 29.

The business sector has not been immune to the global commitment to curb the devastating effects of climate change. Business and government leaders have adopted laws, policies, and strategies to protect the environment and promote sustainable practices for several years. With more laws coming in place businesses have to be prepared to chief towards more sustainable growth.

Dr. Raphael Nagel, Founder and Chairman of The Abrahamic Business Circle, points out that contributing to a better future implies being a relevant actor in dealing with the current climate crisis, economic recovery, and improving the quality of life of communities. "This commitment has allowed us to set ambitious goals for ourselves in terms of sustainability, in addition to working on various fronts to achieve net-zero carbon emissions."

Success nowadays is not about climate change, diversity, and disclosures alone. It's about embedding these principles- and more across the business- When business leaders put Triple Sustainability at the very heart of the operation, The company takes bold steps towards a model that will deliver sustainable business advantage and measurable value. It's an approach that makes possible the operational, cultural, and financial changes needed to future-proof any business.

