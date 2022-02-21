5G Tester Market to Hit USD 5.25 billion by 2030 to Grow Steady at 7.2% CAGR – Analysis by Fatpos Global

Global 5G Tester to surpass USD 5.25 billion by 2030 from USD 2.34 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 7.2% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “5G Tester Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 5.25 billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 7.2% between 2020 and 2030. According to the report, the rising demand for smartphones and other connected equipment with upgraded features, as well as the rising demand for a single network to enable various industries to communicate with the new technologies, are the major factors driving the market growth. The growing demand for 5G in industries such as entertainment, construction, automotive, medical, defense, and others is necessitating the use of 5G testing equipment.

“In terms of mobile phones and network access, 5G research equipment is one of the most innovative innovations. Network connectivity has evolved from 2G, 3G, 4G, and the latest iteration of 5G, as well as upgraded network infrastructure. The fifth generation of wireless networking technology, 5G, operates in extremely wide radio frequency bands, allowing for novel usage frameworks beyond existing mobile broadband. The growing use of connected devices in emerging economies like China and India continues to generate data traffic in networks, highlighting the need for a more effective and stable network. Increased demand for data traffic management is expected to drive 5G technology forward, resulting in market growth that will be exponential”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Global5G Tester Market: Key Players

• EXFO Inc.

• Fortive Corp.

• Intertek Group Plc

• Keysight Technologies Inc.

• Siklu Communication Ltd.

• Teradyne Inc.

• Trex Enterprises Corporation

• Anritsu

• Artiza Networks Inc.

In terms of mobile phones and network access, 5G research equipment is one of the most innovative innovations. Network connectivity has evolved from 2G, 3G, 4G, and the latest iteration of 5G, as well as upgraded network infrastructure. The fifth generation of wireless networking technology, 5G, operates in extremely wide radio frequency bands, allowing for novel usage frameworks beyond existing mobile broadband.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global 5G Tester Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2030. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. Global 5G Tester market is segmented by End-user into Telecom Equipment Manufacturers, Original Device Manufacturers (ODMs), Telecom Service Providers, and Others. Global 5G Tester market is segmented by equipment into Oscilloscopes, Signal and Spectrum Analyzers, Vector Signal Generators, Network Analyzers, and Others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

5G Tester Market Segments:

By Equipment

• Oscilloscopes

• Signal and Spectrum Analyzers

• Vector Signal Generators

• Network Analyzers

• Others

By End-user

• Telecom Equipment Manufacturers

• Original Device Manufacturers (ODMs)

• Telecom Service Providers

• Others

