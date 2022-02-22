Sydney’s Leading Plastic Surgeon Shares A Guide For Australian Mums Seeking Surgical Options After Pregnancy
ONE OF SYDNEY’S LEADING SPECIALIST PLASTIC AND RECONSTRUCTIVE SURGEON’S, DR JOHNNY KWEI, SHARES WHAT SURGERIES ARE AVAILABLE FOR WOMEN POST-PREGNANCY.
While pregnancy can be a beautiful life experience, many women find that their bodies do not revert to the same size or shape they were before pregnancy. Recently, many women have tried to break the plastic surgery stigma by sharing their positive experiences of undergoing surgery after giving birth. A large number of women are still unaware of the options post-pregnancy. The post-pregnancy procedures available can achieve natural-looking results, so there is no need to fear undergoing surgery and looking "fake" as a result. Dr Johnny Kwei offers several procedures that many women opt for, including breast surgery options and body.
Over the past decade, plastic surgery has become more popular than ever. With plastic surgery on the rise, more surgical procedures are becoming available for various reasons, and more women in Australia are opting for plastic surgery.
Patients opt for plastic surgery for a wide array of reasons whether it’s to conceal or improve an aesthetic concern they have or for functional reasons whereby a particular concern may be affecting their everyday life or ability to conduct daily activities.
What many women are not aware of, however, is the many procedures that are available for them, no matter what stage they are at in their life.
Pregnancy is such a beautiful new chapter of life; it’s life-transforming in all the right ways. However, as magical as pregnancy can be, not only do you have the responsibilities of taking care of your new baby, but your body has gone through substantial changes to prepare for childbirth.
These changes, whether it be weight gain, changes to your breasts, or something else, may not always revert to how they used to be (or used to look) before pregnancy.
The good news for these mothers is there are several surgical options available after giving birth to achieve a particular look or try to revert these changes. It’s also not uncommon for specialist plastic surgeon Dr Johnny Kwei to see women wanting to combine procedures or have more than one performed at the same time.
Mummy makeover surgery is usually a combination of breast rejuvenating surgery combined with an abdomen tightening surgery. The most popular procedures include breast augmentation, breast lift (mastopexy), breast lift and implants (augmentation mastopexy), breast reduction, abdominoplasty (including 360 degrees abdominoplasty) and liposuction.
During breastfeeding, the breasts are filled with milk and this results in stretching of the breast tissue envelope, resulting in larger breasts. However, post breastfeeding, the volume of the breast glandular significantly reduces leading to a ‘deflating’ of the breast envelope.
This leads to the sagging appearance of the breasts, also known as ptosis. Breast rejuvenation surgery of the mummy makeover relates to a lifting of the breasts back up to their breast footprint on the chest. Depending on the volume of the breasts post-feeding, an ideal volume can be achieved through either a breast reduction surgery (reducing volume) or breast augmentation (increasing volume) and fat grafting.
Significant weight loss can also lead to sagging of the breast tissue, resulting from excess skin and loss of fat. Unfortunately, even with the best diet and exercise, the resulting loose skin can only be removed with surgery.
Depending on the degree of ptosis and the final desired volume, different types of breast surgery may be required to achieve the desired outcome.
If there is only a mild to moderate degree of ptosis of the breast and the patient is happy with the volume of the breasts, a breast lift surgery is required. This is also known as mastopexy. With the mastopexy surgery, there will be some fine scars on the breasts after mastopexy, and the terms ‘lollipop’ type and ‘anchor’ type scars have been used to describe this.
Your surgeon will discuss these with you and also explain the best strategies in scar management to optimise the best scar achieved.
If there is a mild to moderate degree of ptosis, and a volume increase is desired, depending on the ptosis, breast augmentation surgery can be considered for minor lifts. This can be combined with mastopexy if the degree of breast lift is more than what breast implants can achieve alone.
Breast augmentation utilises breast implants to provide an increase in breast volume, when the volume is increased, there is a mild degree of breast ‘auto-lift’. This is due to the geometry of the convex expansion of the breasts when breast implants have been inserted.
The types of implants and final breast size can be individualised according to the patients’ desires. The degree of lift that can be achieved by breast implants alone is variable, and whether it is adequate for the desired effect is usually discussed with your surgeon during your consultation.
When a further breast lift is to be achieved, the breast implant surgery can be combined with a mastopexy, which is also known as an augmentation mastopexy. This is an amalgamation of breast augmentation and breast lift surgery. There will be some fine scars on the breast after this procedure, and this is should be discussed between you and your surgeon during the consultation.
Some women with larger breasts may still retain the volume of their breasts post breastfeeding but have the undesired ptosis due to loose skin. The surgery that is best suited for these patients is a breast reduction, where the breasts are lifted as well as the size reduced.
The goal of breast surgery is to create more shapely, youthful appearing, lifted breasts.
Post-pregnancy or weight loss, there can be excess skin and fat around the abdomen region, which diet and exercise alone can not address. Especially after pregnancy, the abdominal muscles can be quite separated, which is known as rectus divarication. The abdominoplasty surgery (also known as ‘tummy tuck’) will remove the excess skin, tighten the abdomen and repair the separated muscles.
Liposuction can be performed in conjunction with abdominoplasty to further remove unwanted fat around the mid-abdomen area and flanks, which will sculpt and refine the results.
After an abdominoplasty and liposuction, not only is the excess skin and fat removed, the tummy appears flat and toned. The muscle separation repair can also alleviate back pain and urinary incontinence. Overall, this will help patients feel a bit better in their clothes, feel better about themselves and help them get back to their everyday lives in comfort.
To be ready for the mummy makeover surgery, it would be best to wait 6-12 months after the pregnancy and 3-6 months after breastfeeding. It is also important to have reached your goal weight. And plan to have up to 3-6 months for a gradual recovery. Often, many mothers may consider waiting for their young children to be slightly older, in order for their recovery to be in a better environment.
A good candidate for the mummy makeover surgery is a person who is both fit physically and mentally, and best to have their BMI below 25. This will help with both the recovery from the surgery and returning to normal activity. It is also important to have realistic expectations, and your surgeons would be able to guide you in this area.
Depending on the combination of surgeries required for your mummy makeover, the surgery can take up to 6-7 hours. So not only does the patient need to be ready for surgery, it is crucial to know that your surgeon has undergone all the necessary training and is qualified to deliver the best possible results. And that the surgery is performed at an accredited facility or hospital, and not at the backroom of the office.
The surgery will be performed under general anaesthesia, with a qualified specialist anaesthetic consultant. The family members will usually be given a progress update at the end of the surgery. When the patient has been gently woken up, there will be a post-operative surgical support bra and a tummy binder in place. There will also be some post-surgical drains in a few sites which would have been discussed with you during your consultation.
During your recovery at the accredited hospital facility, your surgeon will visit you regularly to ensure your recovery is on track. Post-surgery analgesia will ensure your comfort and the nursing staff and physiotherapists will help with the gentle mobilisation in preparation for the recovery at home.
Dr Johnny Kwei is a very welcoming, highly skilled and dedicated plastic surgeon situated in Sydney who is passionate about helping all his patients achieve their desired goals and results, and helping to create a positive change in their quality of life. He takes a particular special interest in breast surgery and abdominoplasty.
He also understands that every patient and their goals are unique. During all of his consultations, Dr Johnny, as patients call him, takes the time to establish and unpack each patients’ goals and what results they may be seeking. By doing this, he’s ensuring their procedure is tailored to each individual and aims to achieve what the patient wants or needs.
During a consultation, his patients will have the opportunity to meet and get to know Dr Kwei. This will involve at least 2 sessions of approximately 60 minutes each. These consultations are detailed, which will ensure that all desired goals are explored and outcomes possible discussed, including risks and benefits.
Further to this, Dr Kwei is a Fellow of the Royal Australian College of Surgeons (FRACS) and a member of the Australian Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) and the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (ISAPS). He currently holds the position of Honorary Secretary of the Australian Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (ASAPS).
If you are a new mother who is facing issues getting back in shape or adjusting to your post-pregnancy body, book a consultation with specialist plastic and reconstructive surgeon, Dr Johnny Kwei, to start the conversation and discuss your options.
