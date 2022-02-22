Isaiah Brown sets the stage for his upcoming EP 'Snow Moon' with a heartfelt single release of 'See The Sun.'
After encountering a massive life transition, Isaiah Brown has focused on creating an EP that paints a transparent picture of his current artistic state.
Fully authentic art stems from the deepest roots of an artist's soul, which can be ever-changing.”LOS ANGELES ARTS DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since the beginning of his journey in music, Isaiah Brown has fought through battle after battle to find himself creatively. If a listener explores Brown's catalog, they will discover records deriving from various genres and inspirations. His greatest challenge has been adapting to the music industry and its standard that "every artist must stick to one sound." However, Brown argues that as the universal language, music should reflect however the artist is feeling. In a recent interview, Brown expressed his view that "Fully authentic art stems from the deepest roots of an artist's soul, which can be ever-changing. A cookie-cutter/black & white view on life is where I believe this standard comes from, and my goal as an artist is to shift that ideology."
— Isaiah Brown
Today, February 22, 2022, Isaiah Brown released a new single titled "See The Sun" on all music streaming platforms. With this record being performed, produced, engineered, mixed, and mastered individually by Isaiah Brown, his determination to take on complete creative control is evident. If one has watched Brown's artistic journey for a while now, one will notice his activity on platforms has become more involved, meaning that we can expect to see much more content from him soon. 'See The Sun' is the first of five songs on his new EP titled 'Snow Moon,' which will be authentically crafted from Brown's current artistic form.
In this upcoming project, we can expect to feel emotions of love, change, and new beginnings. With a focus on deep house production and smooth lyrical transitions, Brown is shifting his sound to something more authentic. The EP will consist of five songs, including 'See The Sun,' which will represent who Isaiah Brown feels to be today. A tentative release on the entire project will be in April, with more updates coming soon.
For more information on Isaiah Brown and his past or current work, visit www.isaiahbmusic.com or follow his social media pages @isaiahbrownmusic.
