Schools are required by the SAR Government to promote student vaccination actively

MACAU, February 20 - Due to the severe pandemic situation in Hong Kong recently, and as there have been death or severe cases of young children infected with novel coronavirus, the risk of young children contracting novel coronavirus is relatively high. As of 20 February, the vaccination rate of children aged 3 to 11 years old in Macao is 8.5%, and the vaccination rate of young people aged 12 to 19 years old is 72.9%. As it takes at least two weeks for the body to develop sufficient resistance after vaccination, protection cannot be provided immediately. Therefore, in order to protect children and young people, it is urgent for them to get vaccinated against novel coronavirus.

The Education and Youth Development Bureau (hereinafter referred to as the “DSEDJ”) ties in with the pandemic prevention work in accordance with the provisions of the "Law on Prevention, Control and Treatment of Infectious Diseases" with ongoing efforts. In accordance with the relevant provisions of the "Statute for Private Schools of Non-tertiary Education", schools of non-tertiary education in Macao are required to tie in with the SAR Government to promote student vaccination actively. Schools will be required to learn about parents’ intentions to get their children vaccinated in a short period of time, register students who have not been vaccinated, notify parents every week to update students’ vaccination status, collect data on vaccination intentions with ongoing efforts as well as devise ways and means to encourage parents to fully cooperate in student vaccination.

The DSEDJ and the Health Bureau will hold a meeting with schools on Monday (21 February) to implement the arrangements, and assist in arranging students to go to the community vaccination stations for vaccination or arranging outreach services to schools for mass student vaccination, according to students’ vaccination status in each school. At the same time, schools are required to tie in with the Government to enhance the promotion of vaccination to parents and students, provide information through different channels, and take on the responsibility to ensure that students aged 3 and above are vaccinated.