Industry Talent Development Veteran Andre Martin Joins Syntrio’s Board of Directors
I’m inspired about the unique opportunity to help improve our world with Syntrio and Inverness Graham.”DEERFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syntrio, a global leader in governance, risk, compliance, and human resource solutions that help 6,000 organizations make the workplace a better place announced the appointment of Andre Martin as board director. Martin brings decades of corporate leadership experience with iconic brands including Mars, Nike, Target and Accenture.
“Andre is a passionate leader who is steeped in talent development, employee engagement and cultural change management,” said Thomas O’Keefe, President and CEO, Syntrio. “His leadership will help us amplify our culture and grow our global business. We’re delighted to have him join the board of directors.”
Martin is a growth-oriented executive with more than twenty years of experience in talent development, executive team development, and employee engagement. He is a clear leader where culture and compliance meet, and his innovative approaches have fueled exceptional business results. As board director, Andre will advise Syntrio regarding strategies to drive customer outcomes and product innovation.
“I’ve spent twenty-five years helping big companies feel small and I believe this is the time to run more ethical companies because buyers are rewarding brands and it’s simply the right thing to do,” said Andre Martin, Board Director, Syntrio. “I’m inspired about the unique opportunity to help improve our world with Syntrio and Inverness Graham.”
Backed by Inverness Graham Investments, Syntrio continues to achieve record results and has completed five acquisitions that complement the company’s employee experience platform, reporting hotlines, and elearning libraries to build value for customers.
“We’re excited to welcome Andre to the Syntrio board of directors,” said Michael Morrissey, Managing Principal, Inverness Graham. “As a customer and owner, I’m encouraged by our ability to attract industry leaders of his caliber.”
About Syntrio
Syntrio is a global leader in governance, risk, compliance and human resource solutions that help 6,000 organizations make the workplace a better place – one organization, one culture, one person at a time. Easy, affordable and innovative Syntrio solutions include a robust employee experience platform and reporting hotline and more than 1,000 elearning courses in Employment Law, Ethics and Compliance, Diversity and Inclusion, Health and Safety, Business Skills and Cybersecurity. For more information visit syntrio.com.
