SwapDEX reaches $1Million total value locked after two days
Blockchain secured with over a million dollar backing it. Staking rewards will reach new all time highs because of fierce masternode competition.LONDON, LONDON, UK, February 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After successfully launching their Mainnet on February 15th, 2022, the total Value locked via Staking passed the $1M mark after only 48 hours.
The total amount of SDX locked in Validating and Nominating reached over 25% (with the ideal staking rate set to 50%) after 5 days, equalling over $1.35M and over 34M SDX locked into the chain's governance. This means that on average, the top 300 Validators have over 100,000 SDX deposited as security.
Another critical milestone, securing the network with 300 validators was reached after entering the fifth era(30 hours) with an additional 103 validators entering the competition for a seat in the active set of the top 300 Masternodes (by amount of stake), causing the commission fees to drop in order to attract additional stake through higher rewards.
After the Chain proves secure, SwapDEX is working to implement the bridge to the Binance Smart Chain in order to create the first liquidity pool that will enable cross-chain trading for it’s new Coin.
SwapDEX are looking for Partnerships that would like to take advantage of the blockchain infrastructure they have developed as well as the Decentralized Exchange (DEX) that is coming to the Chain in the upcoming months
