Submit Release
News Search

There were 100 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,811 in the last 365 days.

SwapDEX reaches $1Million total value locked after two days

SwapDEX DeFi Innovation

Blockchain secured with over a million dollar backing it. Staking rewards will reach new all time highs because of fierce masternode competition.

LONDON, LONDON, UK, February 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After successfully launching their Mainnet on February 15th, 2022, the total Value locked via Staking passed the $1M mark after only 48 hours.

The total amount of SDX locked in Validating and Nominating reached over 25% (with the ideal staking rate set to 50%) after 5 days, equalling over $1.35M and over 34M SDX locked into the chain's governance. This means that on average, the top 300 Validators have over 100,000 SDX deposited as security.

Another critical milestone, securing the network with 300 validators was reached after entering the fifth era(30 hours) with an additional 103 validators entering the competition for a seat in the active set of the top 300 Masternodes (by amount of stake), causing the commission fees to drop in order to attract additional stake through higher rewards.

After the Chain proves secure, SwapDEX is working to implement the bridge to the Binance Smart Chain in order to create the first liquidity pool that will enable cross-chain trading for it’s new Coin.

SwapDEX are looking for Partnerships that would like to take advantage of the blockchain infrastructure they have developed as well as the Decentralized Exchange (DEX) that is coming to the Chain in the upcoming months

Mark Dexter
SwapDEX
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

SwapDEX reaches $1Million total value locked after two days

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology, Telecommunications ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.