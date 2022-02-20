Omega (Ω) The Record Breaking "Market Cap NFT" Is Now For Sale For 82 Million Dollars

Gabriel in his photo studio Still Frame From Ω In Structuram Amoris, a fine art NFT by Gabriel Dean Roberts

Ω is about to claim the title of the most expensive NFT ever sold and its new owner will make history

This adventure will require a buyer who is looking to establish their legacy, make waves and gain prestige that cannot be achieved any other way, but through Ω” — Gabriel Dean Roberts

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- When Beeple's 69 million dollar NFT sold, few even knew what an NFT was, and now a new work of art, titled Omega (Ω) looks to take the crown as the most expensive NFT ever sold. Ω is the creation of fine art photographer Gabriel Dean Roberts. "I conceived Ω as a form of performance art in which the artist, the patron, and really the whole world engage in a new kind of working that will take 10 years to complete. This adventure will require a buyer who is looking to establish their legacy and make waves; and that's part of the story as well. This is how legends are made, living a new tale of partnership, artistic excellence, and prestige that cannot be achieved any other way, but through Ω"Gabriel is selling 10 years of his artistic life through Ω. Uniquely, Its sale affords its owner a monthly bonus NFT of Gabriel’s best work in a quality that is commensurate with his popular style. These works will be distributed sequentially on the first day of every month until the full 10 year commitment is complete.Ω functions as a "market cap NFT", ensuring that it will be the highest value NFT ever sold, or resold. Gabriel explains, "At 30,000 Ethereum (Approximately 82 Million USD) Ω will disrupt the art world and change the way people see smart contracts as a tool. If Ω is ever resold, the owner agrees to sell it for more than the last highest global NFT sale, ensuring that its status as the most expensive "market cap NFT" is maintained. If the owner does not abide by this agreement, the delivery of the remaining 10 years of additional works will be voided. This incentivizes active participation in the preservation of Ω and its associated works. This goes beyond the initial work itself, because it shows artists and others just how powerful the smart contract can be. Ω also pushes the boundaries of the smart contract supplied through SuperRare , as all of the perks and commitments that come with the sale of Ω are written into the smart contract itself, so the art actually has the rules written into it. I chose SuperRare because it is the most highly respected platform for NFTs, both for its meticulous curation of creators and for its market position. Ω has its own custom ERC-721 smart contract through SuperRare and this provides the highest level of quality assurance possible in digital art, and allows for these clearly defined attributes. The scale of Ω creates an opportunity of value and prestige for the owner as well as social and global good. Setting a new standard for how luxury, art, and good will can work harmoniously."To match the audacity of the offering, Gabriel includes:- 120 Original masterpieces over 10 years- A custom Rolls Royce Ghost designed by Gabriel- An annual celebration- A home for Ω and its subsequent art displayed through Augmented Reality at the Louvre- 1 million trees planted- 1 million dollars donated to Doctors Without Borders."If the sale of Beeple's history-making art introduced NFTs to the world, the sale of Ω will cement the primacy of the NFT as the way forward in the arts. Whomever embarks on this living, breathing artistic journey with me will be at the vanguard of the most powerful artistic movement since the Renaissance."Gabriel Dean Roberts is a New York based artist whose work has drawn attention through his fine art photography in VOGUE and in the NFT art world. In 2021 he sold over 200 original works across several platforms; and now he's created the most audacious NFT project ever offered.

An overview of Ω