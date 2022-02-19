Middlesex/ Violation of Conditions of Release and Violation of Relief from Abuse Order
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3000893
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Prack
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 02/19/2022 at 1046 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 302, Orange VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release and Violation of Relief from Abuse Order
ACCUSED: James A. Otis
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a violation of a restraining order and abuse prevention order. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that Otis had violated a set of court ordered conditions as well as an active restraining order. Otis was taken into custody and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/22/22 at 12:30 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: North East Correctional Center
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Jonathan Prack
Vermont State Police - Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex VT 05602
(802) 229-9191
(802) 229-2648 (fax)