Middlesex/ Violation of Conditions of Release and Violation of Relief from Abuse Order

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A3000893

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Prack

STATION:  Middlesex                   

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 02/19/2022 at 1046 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 302, Orange VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release and Violation of Relief from Abuse Order

ACCUSED: James A. Otis 

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a violation of a restraining order and abuse prevention order. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that Otis had violated a set of court ordered conditions as well as an active restraining order. Otis was taken into custody and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/22/22 at    12:30  hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: North East Correctional Center  

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Jonathan Prack

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex VT 05602

(802) 229-9191

(802) 229-2648 (fax)

 

