“Lipstick and Rouge” Art Opening and Exhibition

San Diego Based Ashton Gallery Hosts Regional Art Show

The Lipstick Show is an unapologetically fun, feminine, and slightly flirty theme that will transform the gallery into an energetic field of bold color.”
— Kate Ashton

SAN DIEGO , CA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Art on 30th will host a “Lipstick and Rouge” themed art show and public reception on Saturday, March 19th from 11-4pm. The color inspired exhibition will feature 60 plus large and mid-sized original works of art that include the color RED and/or PINK as the focal point or primary color in the composition.

According to color philosophy, RED evokes a sense of urgency, daring and danger. The color physically stimulates the body, raising blood pressure and heart rate. It is associated with movement, excitement and passion. “The Lipstick Show” is an unapologetically fun, feminine, and slightly flirty theme that will transform the gallery into an energetic field of bold color,” stated Kate Ashton, gallery owner and art world veteran. “Our shows also include a rare opportunity to meet artists in studio.”

Ashton Gallery accepts two and three dimensional works of art including photography, fabric, oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings created by regional artists. The show will be juried by collectors, Tom and Pam Parker. The Lipstick show will include a series of wildlife works by contemporary realism artist, Laurie Fuller. This event is free and open to the public. The exhibit will be available for viewing at Ashton Gallery from March 19th- April 15th.

Ashton Gallery at Art on 30th, located at  4434 30th Street, is the creative vision of celebrated artist, instructor and author, Kate Ashton. Now in its 7th year, Art on 30th is an integral part of the vibrant North Park Arts and Culture District of San Diego offering monthly juried exhibitions in addition to art classes, experimental work shops, working studio spaces, and professional development. More than a school or gallery, the 8,000 square foot, two- story space is a first in class, full service, supportive community where artists come to learn, collaborate and grow.  The gallery represents hundreds of professional, local artists specializing in contemporary art. For more information visit ashtonartgallery.com 

