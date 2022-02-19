Suspect Sought in an Unarmed Robbery of an Establishment Offense: 1600 Block of New York Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Unarmed Robbery of an Establishment offense that occurred on Friday, February 18, 2022, in the 1600 block of New York Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 12:22 pm, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect grabbed an employee and demanded money. The employee complied and the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.