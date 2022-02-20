Artist, Gabriel Dean Roberts Sells His Life As An NFT
Gabriel's "Omega" NFT will tokenize 10 years of his artistic life with 120 unique masterpieces
If the sale of Beeple's history-making art introduced NFTs to the world, the sale of Ω will cement the primacy of the NFT as the way forward in the arts.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gabriel Dean Roberts is a New York based artist whose work has drawn attention through his fine art photography in VOGUE and in the NFT art world. In 2021 he sold over 200 original works across several platforms; and now he's created the most audacious NFT project ever offered.
Gabriel is selling 10 years of his artistic life through his original work titled, "Ω". Its sale affords its owner a monthly bonus NFT of Gabriel’s best work in a quality that is commensurate with his popular style. These works will be distributed sequentially on the first day of every month until the full 10 year commitment is complete. Additionally, Ω has been designed as a "market cap NFT", ensuring that it will be the highest value NFT ever sold, or resold. Gabriel explains, "At 30,000 Ethereum (Approximately 82 Million USD) Ω will disrupt the art world and change the way people see smart contracts as a tool. This goes beyond the initial work itself, because it shows artists and others just how powerful the smart contract can be. Ω is a standalone work of art that represents the explosive power of this new era; the ultimate marker of status, and gold standard of the metaverse. It is the perfect marker for this historic moment in art."
Gabriel's offering is unique in its scope and complexity, as its sale includes luxury perks and global acts of goodwill. These perks include:
- 120 Original masterpieces over 10 years
- A custom Rolls Royce Ghost designed by Gabriel
- An annual celebration
- A home for Ω and its subsequent art displayed through Augmented Reality at the Louvre
- 1 million trees planted
- 1 million dollars donated to Doctors Without Borders.
"The scale of Ω creates an opportunity of value and prestige for the owner as well as social and global good. Setting a new standard for how luxury, art, and good will can work harmoniously."
Ω also pushes the boundaries of the smart contract supplied through Superrare.com, as all of the perks and commitments that come with the sale of Ω are written into the smart contract itself. "I chose SuperRare.com because it is the most highly respected platform for NFTs, both for its meticulous curation of creators and for its market position. Ω has its own custom ERC-721 smart contract through SuperRare and this provides the highest level of quality assurance possible in digital art, and allows for clearly defined attributes."
"If the sale of Beeple's history-making art introduced NFTs to the world, the sale of Ω will cement the primacy of the NFT as the way forward in the arts. Whomever embarks on this living, breathing artistic journey with me will be named at the vanguard of the most powerful artistic movement since the Renaissance, a proud legacy indeed"
